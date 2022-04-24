How do you put a positive spin on a double-digit loss?
Adams Central baseball coach Travis McCarter spoke about finding the silver lining inside the Patriots’ 17-1 loss to Grand Island.
“As a whole, we played some really good baseball,” McCarter said, referring to the middle innings when Adams Central held the Islanders scoreless. “I don’t think this is going to shake our confidence. However, it is going to make our guys pay attention as far as preparation goes.”
Saturday’s loss at Duncan Field was a tough one, considering the game marked Adams Central’s final home appearance.
The defeat also ended the Patriots' six-game winning streak dating back to April 9.
AC’s record dropped to 8-5, while GI improved to 9-9.
It didn’t take long for GI to rough up the Patriots. The Class A Islanders reeled off four runs in their first at bat, then tacked on five more in the second frame.
The seventh inning saw the Islanders uncork eight more runs.
The Patriots produced their only run in their first at bats.
Jayden Teichmeier hustled home safely on a wild pitch. The run was set up on back-to-back singles by Teichmeier and Jaxen Gangwish.
Grand Island put on a clinic, totaling 14 hits. Those included a two-run triple and four doubles that drove in six runs.
AC registered seven hits. Teichmeier’s double served as the Patriots’ only extra-base knock. Teichmeier added a single to his Saturday hitting statistics.
Also collecting singles for the Patriots were Gangwish, Drew Gorake, Creighton Jacobitz, Nick Conant and Hyatt Collins.
Seven AC errors aided the Islanders. Three Patriot miscues came in the first two innings as GI pushed its lead to 9-1.
“When you have as many errors as we had in the first two innings, it makes it real easy for a team like (GI) to jump ahead and settle in,” McCarter said. “It seems like they’re hitting their pitches, then, for the rest of the game. Against a team like Grand Island, you’ve got to make them earn it.”
Conant began as AC’s starting pitcher. But Lucas Gabriel came into pitch in the middle of the second frame. Gabriel worked in yeoman-like fashion through the sixth inning.
Neither team scored in the third frame through the sixth.
“I thought Lucas pitched really well. The third, fourth, fifth, sixth inning, he shut them down,” McCarter said.
Grand Island’s defense played steady most of the way, even though it made two errors.
GI escaped a nobody-out, bases-loaded situation in the fourth inning. Two straight strikeouts and a line-drive out doused the fire.
GI squandered its own bases-jammed opportunity in the fifth inning.
With two outs, the Islanders knocked three straight singles. But a ground out ended the threat.
GI (9-9) 4 5 0 0 0 0 8 – 17 14 2
AC (8-5) 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 1 7 7
W – Cohen Nelson. L – Nick Conant
2B – GI, Carson Leiting, Tycen Nelson, Braxton Barrientos, Caiden Roth. AC, Jayden Teichmeier.
3B – GI, Cohen Evans