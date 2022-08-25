p11-06-21STCfbWilber2.jpg
St. Cecilia’s Carson Kudlacek passes during the 2021 Class C-2 quarterfinals against Wilber-Clatonia.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

After going multiple decades without a losing record, the St. Cecilia football program suffered back-to-back losing seasons in 2019 and 2020. But last year, the Bluehawks resembled vintage STC, winning eight of its nine regular season games and clinching a spot in the playoffs.

There was only one team to beat St. Cecilia all season, and that was Wilber-Clatonia, which took down the Bluehawks in the season opener and in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

