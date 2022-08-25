After going multiple decades without a losing record, the St. Cecilia football program suffered back-to-back losing seasons in 2019 and 2020. But last year, the Bluehawks resembled vintage STC, winning eight of its nine regular season games and clinching a spot in the playoffs.
There was only one team to beat St. Cecilia all season, and that was Wilber-Clatonia, which took down the Bluehawks in the season opener and in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
Falling just two wins shy of a state title appearance hurts, but the 9-2 record was quite the turnaround for an STC squad that won just one game in a 2020 season, which was affected heavily by the pandemic.
The Bluehawks bring back eight starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s team. Carson Kudlacek returns for his third year starting at the quarterback position. Last season, he threw for 1,442 yards and 14 touchdowns, taking a big step forward from his sophomore year, in which he didn’t find the end zone through the air in six games as the signal caller. Going into the 2022 season, Kudlacek will have both of his top receivers from last year at his disposal.
Cooper Butler hauled in a team-high 42 catches and 653 receiving yards. The now-senior was Kudlacek’s go-to guy for points, as Butler came down with 11 touchdowns, averaging one per game.
Kudlacek developed a big-play connection with receiver Hayden Demuth. The two seniors will look to build off last year’s campaign, when the hooked up for 595 yards and three scores. Demuth averaged 22 yards per catch, which led the team.
Last year, Kudlacek was second on the team in rushiing with 598 yards, adding another 13 touchdowns on the ground for a total of 27 TDs. He will likely be a big part of the ground game again this year, as STC looks to replace the production from graduate Garrett Parr, who rushed for 812 yards and eight scores. With sophomore Will Shaw having transferred after rushing for 470 yards for STC last year, Butler is the Bluehawks second-leading rusher returning with 30 yards on three carries.
The offensive line will return four of its five starters, with seniors Caden Krikac and Jayden Lagunas leading the way. Juniors Thomas Thomas and Braxton Wiles will also help in the trenches.
St. Cecilia’s defense held opponents to 22 points or fewer in seven of their 11 games last year. Dawson Kissinger and Braden Rutt were a big part of the defensive success, racking up 110 and 90 total tackles, respectively. Both are back at their linebacker positions this seasons. Rutt is a senior while Kissinger is a junior. Butler will also join the linebacking corps after tallying 65 tackles.
The returning experience extends to the secondary with Kudlacek and Demuth coming back as defensive backs. Krikac, Lagunas, Thomas, Wiles and Grant Rossow make for plenty of depth on the defensive line.
Last year’s Bluehawk squad earned the program’s first state tourney appearance since 2018 and the first playoff win since 2015. Clint Head is entering his third year at the helm of the program, and he will lead his team onto the home field for the season opener, as the Bluehawks host the only team that beat them last season. Wilber-Clatonia will come to town on Friday, and then STC will hit the road to take on Amherst on Sept. 2. St. Cecilia hosts Kearney Catholic on Sept. 30, and wraps up the regular season on the road against rival Doniphan-Trumbull.