YORK — Hastings High scored the first five points in Monday night’s Class B, Subdistrict 6 play-in game. Then the Tigers went nearly all of 12 1/2 minutes without anything but turnovers.
Seward scored 35 consecutive points during that span and cruised in the second half for a 53-27 victory at host site York High School.
The Bluejays will play the host Dukes in Tuesday’s final.
The Tigers (3-18) enjoyed a promising first four minutes, playing clean, team basketball.
Emma Landgren broke the ice, then MaKenzie Nollette took a nice feed through the lane for an uncontested bucket.
Hadyn Laux capped the 5-0 opening run with a free throw.
Seward (15-9) called its first and only timeout at that point.
The Bluejays missed their first 10 attempts from the floor, then made their next eight, including three 3-pointers.
They were aided by six consecutive turnovers by the Tigers to end the first period. That streak extended to 14 on 16 possessions midway through the second.
Seward activated its pressure defense and Hastings struggled to get past the midline, incurring two 10-second violations among the various cough-ups.
The Bluejay lead ballooned to something insurmountable, but Hastings won the second half while seeing its season come to an end.
The Tigers outscored Seward 21-18. Emma Synek and Kendall Consbruck scored five points apiece and Landgren tacked on four to reach a team-high six points.
Seward’s Karlee Baack led all scorers with 10 points on the night while Amara Siebert and Kelsey Miller added nine apiece.
In other subdistrict action:
C2-10: Thayer Central’s Will Heitmann dropped 32 points and Sam Souerdyke 17 in a 59-44 win over Superior in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 10 play-in game at Alma. The Titans will play the host Cardinals Tuesday night.
Jacob Meyer had 20 for Superior.
D1-8: Blue Hill’s Jake Bonifas and Krae Ockinga combined for 40 points to advance the Bobcats past Silver Lake 59-49 Monday night at Kenesaw.
Ockinga scored 10 in Blue Hill’s 21-point fourth quarter. The Bobcats will play the host Blue Devils in Tuesday’s Class D-1, Subdistrict 8 semifinals.
Keaton Karr led the Mustangs with 15 points and Jordan Faimon finished with 12.