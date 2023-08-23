ALMA — Coming off the program’s second straight 20-win season, Alma will try to extend it to three with four starters — two juniors and two seniors — back in the lineup.
Second-year head coach Madalyn Brugh’s team posted a 20-10 record in her first season, which closed in the first round of subdistricts.
“The upcoming volleyball season will focus on overcoming some of the obstacles that we are about to face,” said Brugh. “We lost some seniors who were vital to our team — libero, middle hitter, and outside hitter. I am looking forward to watching some of these incoming or returning players rise to the challenge of filling these spots.”
Some good news for the Cardinals is they return their top attacker from last season in senior Addison Siebels, who racked up 326 kills with a .331 hitting percentage. Junior Chayse Molzahn was third in the offensive ranks with 99 kills as a sophomore.
Both of the team’s setters are also back. Junior Miley Whitney led the duo with 399 assists while senior Riley Scott dished 299.
Others expected to contribute include Kamri Neal, Kamryn Scott, Tierston Moore and Mercedes Garner.
“After learning some skills and strategies in year one of coaching, I am confident that we will have the tools to succeed,” Brugh said. “Our strengths on this team are mental toughness, will to win and overall teamwork.”
Aug. — 26, Axtell invite; 29, Franklin, Wilcox-Hildreth; 31, Bertrand, Cambridge; Sept. — 5, at Wilcox-Hildreth triangular; 7, Elm Creek; 9, Hitchcock County invite; 12, at Arapahoe triangular; 14, at Phillipsburg, Kan.; 16, Blue Hill, Superior; 19, Medicine Valley; 26, at Red Cloud triangular; 28, at Overton triangular; Oct. — 3, at Southern Valley; 5, at S-E-M; 6, Hi-Line; 12-17, RPAC tournament