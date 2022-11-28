NU double block.jpg
Nebraska’s Lindsay Krause (22) and Bekka Allick (5) go up for a block against Wisconsin’s Julia Orzol Friday night in Lincoln.

 Doug Carroll/Tribune

LINCOLN — The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the NCAA national tournament on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The tournament begins Thursday.

The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament appearance and hosting the first round for the 37th time, will open the tournament on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Delaware State (24-6), champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The 4:30 p.m. match will feature Kansas (18-10) of the Big 12 Conference and Miami (19-10) of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Thursday’s winners will meet in the second round on Friday at 7 p.m.

