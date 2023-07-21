Hastings Five Points Bank has had a week.
From losing as the No. 1 seed in the Class A Seniors Area 7 tournament to playing all the way back through the losers’ bracket, the Chiefs have been through the trenches.
They burned through essentially all of their pitching and were running on fumes in terms of mental and physical exertion.
But all of the beautiful struggle of postseason baseball paid off with an area championship at Grand Island’s Ryder Park.
Five Points shocked Kearney Runza on Wednesday night, winning two one-run ballgames — 4-3 and 12-11 — to upset their western rivals and rise to the top as seeding suggested entering the tournament.
“It’s an accomplishment that at the end of the day I am proud of the guys for accomplishing,” said Chiefs coach Blake Marquardt. “It’s one of the few goals you have during the season, which is to obviously win your district and then compete at state for a spot in a regional.”
Hastings was automatically into the state tournament as host for the National Division. The players, though, didn’t let that deter their effort through the area field. Especially after losing to Kearney in their tournament opener.
“I feel like after that first loss the boys bought in to the whole concept of earning it and it showed,” Marquardt said. “They played to win the whole thing and it took a full team effort, and our entire pitching staff.”
The Chiefs forced a winner-take-all final with a 4-3 win in game one Wednesday behind five strong innings by Brendon Ground, and two by Daeton Espino. Cameron Brumbaugh had the go-ahead single in the top of the seventh.
Game two resembled more of a marathon, though Hastings did own an early 9-3 lead. A two-run home run by Braden Rutt was one offensive highlight to the initial onslaught.
Then Kearney poured in seven runs in the fifth to take a lead, forcing Hastings to rally and eventually need walk-off heroics from Jaxen Gangwish in the bottom of the seventh which came in the form of a single that scored Nick Conant.
Hastings experienced a bit of a power surge in the latter half of the tournament after scratching only two runs against Kearney in the opener.
While home runs at Ryder Park likely won’t translate to Duncan Field, Marquardt was pleased with his team’s ability to find the necessary success at the plate to come out victorious.
“Everything started to really fall into place at the end of the tournament and you can’t ask for a better time,” he said.
“It was just fun. They refused to lose.”
Now the Chiefs turn their focus to a state tournament in which they are in a unique position as host.
While Marquardt appreciates the bid, he still wants his players to enjoy the experience the same way they would elsewhere.
“It’s fun to be on your own field and playing Saturday night, you’re probably going to have a bigger crowd than you’ve had all year,” he said. “But it is a state tournament and I want them to feel like they’ve earned it and it’s an honor to be here. Don’t treat this like a regular home tournament because we’re home.
“Sometimes when you host you forget that feeling.”
The Chiefs (32-13) are one of five area champions in the field of eight. Other host site Bellevue West has the other two area winners. Runners-up, and in some cases, third-place teams make up the rest of the teams.
“Doesn’t make sense to me but it is what it is,” Marquardt said of the balance of champions between the two sites. “The guys are ready for the challenge.”
Marquardt had to recycle his reactionary phrase from Wednesday’s postgame — saying the week was a metaphorical roller coaster — for Thursday’s state tournament bracket release by Nebraska American Legion Baseball.
“The bracket changed three times,” Marquardt said. “It was an emotional roller coaster in the sense that you start preparing for one team and you’re talking about two separate organizations, two totally different game plans.”
Nonetheless, the Chiefs will open with Area 3 champion Elkhorn North Equitable Bank at 7 p.m. Saturday at Duncan Field.
Hastings was initially drawn up to play Creighton Prep (also sponsored by Five Points Bank), but the Jr. Jays were moved to the Bellevue bracket.
“I like where we’re at,” Marquardt said, “and I like the momentum we’re carrying into it.”
Rest of the field
Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North)
Made up of players from the back-to-back Class B prep state champion Elkhorn North squad, Equitable Bank goes into the Class A legion state tournament with some serious firepower, with six players committed to play baseball at the next level, including two commits to the University of Nebraska.
One of those future Huskers is left handed pitcher Sam Huff, who has been among the state’s best in wins and strikeouts this season, with an ERA that’s been hovering around the 1.3 mark this year. Carson Ripley, a Wayne State commit, gives EB a dangerous 1-2 punch in the rotation. Not to mention another future Husker in Colin Nowaczyk, who is one of three Elkhorn North players with batting averages in the .400s.
Equitable Bank (35-11) won the Area 3 tourney, scoring 34 runs in its four games while giving up a total of eight runs in its three wins during the tournament. Elkhorn North will open the state tournament against host team and A-7 champion Hastings Five Points Bank, at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Omaha Electric (Omaha Burke)
Advancing to the state tournament as the runner up from the Area 2 tournament, Omaha Electric has posted a record of 32-15-1 on the season. Burke has won 10 of its last 13 games, with two of those losses being at the hands of A-2 champion Wolfe Electric (Millard West).
Pitching and defense has propelled Omaha Electric as of late; the squad has allowed just 20 runs in that 13 game stretch, including just six runs in the 10 wins. Earlier this season, Burke handed Equitable Bank one of its 11 losses on the year.
Omaha Electric will open the tourney in Game 1, taking on Cornerstone Insurance (Columbus) at 10 a.m. at Duncan Field. The winner advances to take on Union Bank or Millard Sox Gold on Sunday. Burke last won the state championship in 2018.
Millard Sox Gold (Millard South)
One of two state tournament teams from Millard South — the other being the Pat Hagge Patriots in the American Division of the state bracket — Millard Sox Gold clawed its way to the Area 4 finals after losing its first game of the tournament.
The Sox Gold, which goes into state with a record of 21-23-3, won three straight elimination games before falling to Union Pizzeria (Millard North) in the area championship game. In that finals game, Millard South held a 3-0 lead before giving up seven runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The postseason run was much needed for Millard Sox Gold, which had lost five of its last six going into the area tournament. The Sox will hope the postseason success continues Saturday, as they face Union Bank at 1 p.m. in the first round of the National Division state tournament.
PDG Storm Gold (Elkhorn South)
The Panneton Dental Group Storm Gold squad (Elkhorn South) certainly has talent on the team. Eight players — seven of which graduated this past spring — will be continuing their baseball career at the next level, including Carter Navin who is heading to the University of Nebraska-Omaha in the fall. Upcoming senior Michael Meckna has committed to the University of Oregon.
That talent has elevated its play as of late, with PDG winning eight of their last 12 games. During that stretch, Elkhorn South has outscored its opponents 48-18 in the eight victories, and three of those four losses have been by one run. The only loss that wasn’t by one run came against Pat Hagge Millard South Patriots.
After losing 2-1 in the second round of the area tourney, PDG won four straight to take the A-1 title, avenging its loss to the Millard South Patriots with a 5-4 victory.
Elkhorn South goes into the state tournament with a record of 21-20-1. Its first round opponent in the National Division tourney will be Grand Island Home Federal, which was the third team from the A-7 tourney to advance after Hastings, the state tourney host team, won the area championship.
Union Bank (Pius X)
Union Bank, 34-9, came out of the Area 5 tournament with the win over Carpet Land (Lincoln East) 7-5 to claim its berth at the state tournament. Carpet Land battled back to force the if-necessary against Union Bank, but Pius held on for the area title.
Union Bank is seeking its first state title in program history. One of the leaders for Union Bank is left fielder Eli Maul who will take his talents to play at Morningside.
Union Bank will play Millard Sox Gold (Millard South) at 1 p.m. in the first round of the National Division bracket.
GI Home Federal
Grand Island (21-16-1) battled through a tough A-7 tourney that was won by National Division host Hastings Five Points Bank. Home Federal was ousted in the semifinals by runner-up Kearney Runza.
Home Federal has two state championships, 1964 and 1998. GI has six runner-up finishes, 1942, ’47, ’65, ’71, ’78 and 2011.
Cohen Evans is Home Federal’s ace. The Cloud County Community College commit wants to make his final go round in legion ball is a success.
Home Federal will play at 4 p.m. against PDG Storm (Elkhorn South).
Columbus Cornerstone Insurance
Coming out fo the A-6 tourney in Fremont is area champion Cornerstone Insurance (17-11). Columbus defeated Judds Bros (Lincoln Northeast) in a winner take all 5-1. Columbus lost in the second round to Judd’s Bros and battled back through the elimination bracket, surviving two elimination games to have a rematch with Judd’s Bros.
Cornerstone is seeking its first ever state title. Columbus won five of its last seven games. Wyatt Swanson who is one of the leaders for Cornerstone. The third baseman will take his talents to Mount Marty in the fall.
Columbus will face Omaha Electric (Burke) at 10 a.m.