COLUMBUS — After Tuesday’s first round of the Class C state tournament came to an end, there was still plenty of encouragement from the Tribland golfers going into the final round on Wednesday.
Unfortunately, the weather was not ready to cooperate.
Chilly temps, cold rain and strong winds made for a brutal second and final day of the state golf meet, but Tribland still saw plenty of hardware return home from Elks Country Club.
Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central’s lone state qualifier and returning silver medalist from last year, was in contention for the gold medal all day on Wednesday. But he ended the day in a tie for third place after firing a two-day total of 156.
“We didn’t want to take big risks,” said FC head coach Mitchell Lockhart. “Alex managed the course well; he did a good job of getting up and down... He knew he needed to take advantage of opportunities, and he did. He found himself in good positions off the tee.”
Schademann also found himself leading midway through the day on Wednesday. After finishing Tuesday in third place, Schademann was one stroke under par through the first eight holes in the final round, having made birdie on hole No. 3. But his double bogey on the ninth hole marked the start of a rocky finish.
Schademann bogeyed six of the final nine holes, turning in a score of 79 for the second round. That total of 156 left him just a single stroke from forcing a three-way tie for first place.
“We said the key was focusing on one shot at a time and not looking too far down the road,” Lockhart said. “He just had some bad luck down the stretch.”
Lockhart said Schademann had a par attempt on hole 17 that lipped out of the cup. There were multiple other scenarios where similar misfortunes plagued the Panthers’ standout.
While the third-place finish may not have been what Schademann was looking for, back-to-back top three finishes is nothing to hang one’s head over.
What’s more, the bronze medal will only serve as more motivation for the Fillmore Central junior.
”We had talked about him being a Class C wrestling champion and how cool it would be to add a golf state championship,” Lockhart said. “He was just one stroke away. Next year he’s going to be motivated to come back and fight for that gold again.“
Much like Schademann, the Doniphan-Trumbull boys were planning on being state champs by the end of the day. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the course made things difficult.
D-T was just three strokes off of the team lead at the end of Tuesday, but the Cards saw Columbus Scotus pull away throughout the day. Columbus shot a 640 over the two days to stave off D-T, which finished with a 671.
Ethan Smith and Hayden Dzingle led the Cardinals, shooting a 159 and 160, respectively. Smith finished the tournament in seventh place while Dzingle was right behind him in eighth. Andrew Stock shot a 168 and Camdyn Beirow turned in a 184. Collin Jepson rounded out the D-T golfers with a 217.
Luke Landgren, St. Cecilia’s lone state qualifier, carded a 180 to cap his senior year. Sutton freshman Jayden Friesen finished his state tournament with a 190.