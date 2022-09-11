Story Highlights

Frost closes his Nebraska career with a 16-31 record, including a 10–26 record against Big Ten Conference opponents. He also was winless against ranked opponents in 14 tries.

LINCOLN — Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said he will begin what is expected to be a “detail-oriented” process in finding the next Husker head football coach after Scott Frost was fired Sunday morning following an ugly 45-42 loss Saturday night to Georgia Southern in Lincoln.

Alberts told reporters during a news conference Sunday afternoon that he spent a sleepless night following the game, considering his next steps.

