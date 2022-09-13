LINCOLN —The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team dropped its first match of the season to No. 9 Stanford Tuesday night, 3-1 (25-27, 22-25, 25-19, 25-27) in front of 8,385 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
“We have a poster up that says: ‘Two points better’ and it lists all of the matches we’ve lost by two points,” said Madi Kubik. “That’s difference in that match.”
The Huskers fell to 7-1, while Stanford improved to 5-2 on the season.
Kubik headlined Nebraska’s efforts, producing team highs in both kills with 13 (.231) and digs, tallying 15. Whitney Lauenstein added 11 kills of her own with seven digs and three blocks and two aces, and Lindsay Krause chipped in nine kills with two blocks.
Nicklin Hames had a team-high 19 assists, while Anni Evans put up 12. On the defensive end, Lexi Rodriguez and Evans joined Kubik in double figures for digs, with 13 and 12, respectively. Bekka Allick and Kaitlyn Hord powered the block game, with five apiece. Both players also had five kills. Maggie Mendelson had four blocks to go with a career-high six kills.
“I thought there was some great volleyball at times and some really ugly volleyball at times,” said NU coach John Cook. “Maybe they’re not used to playing on a Tuesday night.
“I thought we competed really hard, we just didn’t execute at the end of the game when it mattered most. We got a lot of young players out there. First time in that big environment and had our chances but couldn’t capitalize.”
The Cardinals hit .211 as a team, while the Huskers hit .166. Stanford committed 23 service errors, the most by a Husker opponent in the rally-scoring era. The Huskers committed 14 service errors themselves for a total of 37 service errors in the match, the most combined service errors in a Husker match in the rally-scoring era.
Cook calculated the missed serves against one another as well as kills and other errors and drew the mathematical conclusion the Huskers should have won the match.
“It should haunt us,” Cook said.
The teams remained in step in both digs and blocks. Nebraska recorded 68 digs to Stanford’s 64, while the Huskers had 10 1/2 blocks to the Cardinal’s 10.
Kendall Kipp led the Cardinal with 15 kills on .244 hitting. Elia Rubin had 13 kills, and Caitie Baird had 10 kills. Sami Francis added eight kills and five blocks.
“Stanford made the plays. Kipp’s an All-American,” Cook said. “She got the kills, and a couple games we hit out and they didn’t even have to do anything, so that’s disappointing.
“At the end we were fighting... But you can’t back off and get tentative and I thought we got a little tentative.”
Nicklin Hames was injured in the match and Cook couldn’t provide the reason for her exit.
“She started missing sets and I didn’t know what was going on. Obviously something was bothering her,” he said.
Hames was in the starting lineup, setting in the 6-2 lineup with Anni Evans. Hames was replaced by Kennedi Orr in the third set.
Cook said he would’ve liked more sets go to Nebraska’s middles.
“We didn’t set it enough and we went away from it. Kept telling them to run middle and Kaitlyn (Hord) has 11 sets,” Cook said. “That’s not a good night by our setters and we passed pretty well tonight. Good enough to run more middle.”
The Huskers will leave the state for the first time this season when they head to Lexington, Kentucky, to face No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday at 2 p.m.