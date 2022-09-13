VB vs Stanford
Nebraska outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein sends an attack over the net against the Stanford block during their match Tuesday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

 Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Athletics

LINCOLN —The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team dropped its first match of the season to No. 9 Stanford Tuesday night, 3-1 (25-27, 22-25, 25-19, 25-27) in front of 8,385 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

“We have a poster up that says: ‘Two points better’ and it lists all of the matches we’ve lost by two points,” said Madi Kubik. “That’s difference in that match.”

