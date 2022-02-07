Adams Central had plenty of opportunities with the ball Monday night against Central City and the Patriots made the Bison pay.
Behind a defense that forced 18 turnovers, AC dominated from the opening tip in its 59-24 win at Patriot Gymnasium.
The Class B No. 9 Patriots (17-3) started off hot, scoring 25 points in the first eight minutes, and didn’t cool down until the game was well in-hand.
“I thought our girls competed well,” said Patriots head coach Evan Smith. “It was one of those games where everything was going right for us from the beginning. We switched lineups and I thought our girls did a good job of adjusting to that and did some nice things.”
AC started five seniors Monday night, instead of its usual mix of a sophomore, two juniors and two seniors.
“I’m really happy for our seniors to be out on the floor together. It is cool for them to do that and I thought that the girls did a nice job of adjusting,” said Smith.
The coach was especially happy for Sadie Loehr and Corinne Choyeski, who don’t see much regular playing time but contribute in many other ways.
“I can’t say enough about Sadie and Corinne,” Smith said. “They’re the epitome of a team player. They don’t get a ton of minutes, but they do a great job of pushing their teammates hard. They deserve everything that some of the girls that get more minutes do and so I’m glad we were able to do that for them.”
Senior Libby Trausch sparked the Patriots’ fiery start with 11 of the team’s 25 points in the first quarter while going 5-for-5 from the floor. She ended with a game-high 19 points.
“I thought she did a good job of knowing when to attack and taking a couple of outside shots and let the game come to her and don’t try to force much. It was a quiet 19 points and I thought she did a good job managing it,” Smith said of Trausch.
As a team, AC went 10-for-13 in the opener.
“We wanted to get out and push the ball when we could, and I thought the girls did a good job of staying within ourselves and not doing too much and being as active as we can,” said Smith.
On defense, the Patriots spiced it up, going to their 1-3-1 zone for three possessions to give Central City a different look because Smith knew that the Bison could score inside and wanted them to shoot from the outside.
“The girls did a good job of defending down on the post,” Smith said.
AC forced 18 Central City turnovers on the night and turned 17 into points on the other end, which was a good sight for Smith to see.
“We wanted to set the tone, and causing some of those turnovers and getting some easy buckets in transition was a big key to our success,” he said.
AC will now play its crosstown rival Hastings High Tuesday night at Lynn Farrell Arena.
“They are a good scrappy team,” Smith said of Hastings. “They’ve got some kids that can score from the outside and they don’t give up. They are a team that continues to push. Being down late in some games, they find a way to get themselves back into those games and give them opportunities.”
The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. — a half hour later than originally scheduled because of practices for the Hastings College basketball teams.
Adams Central.....25 12 15 7 — 59
Central City................2 8 9 5 — 24
Adams Central (59)
Libby Trausch 19, Briley Nienhueser 6, Megyn Scott 6, Abby Stroh 5, Brianna Stroh 4, Gracie Weichman 4, Corinne Choyeski 3, Rachel Goodon 3, Sadie Loehr 3, Lauryn Scott 3, Irelyn Samuelson 2, Kylie Lancaster 1
Central City (24)
Jerzie Schindler 5, Ella Buhlke 4, Crystal Erickson 3, Kenzie Wert 3, Caleigh Botsch 2, Elaina McHargue 2, Ava Steinke 2, Emma Steinke 2, Addie Buhlke 1