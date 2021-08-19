The Hastings College volleyball team is looking forward to a more normal season in 2021. The split season due to the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the Broncos and head coach Alex Allard.
Entering her third season with the Broncos, Allard saw the struggle of the pandemic with her team, but also the perseverance.
“A lot of times in life you can see a person’s true character when they are going through a tough time or struggle,” Allard said. “COVID provided many speed bumps for our program and these student athletes. I had the opportunity to see these young ladies rise above the struggle and deal with adversity in such a mature manner, and the grit this volleyball team showed last season was inspiring to say the least.”
The Broncos were in competition mode for nine months. After the fall portion of the season ended around Thanksgiving, Hastings played one exhibition in early March and a non-conference match before the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament in April.
“With the conference tournament moved to April, it made the season seem very long and we had to train in the spring like we do during the season when usually we give the players more of a break,” said Allard. “There were weeks where the team was quarantined and didn’t touch a ball at all and then the next week we had to compete. We had to learn how to keep players engaged on a day-to-day basis, ready to compete for nine months.”
The Broncos, who finished the 2020-21 season 9-10 — all but one game in conference — have added several new faces to the squad, making for competitive practices, more consistency, and improvement every day.
“We have quite a few new faces this season and I’m excited to see different people step into new roles,” Allard said. “This freshman class is intense, highly talented and impressive to say the least. Miriam Miller, who comes from (Lincoln) Pius X, will be taking on a huge role for this team and playing all the way around in the outside hitter position as a freshman. Grace Branson is a 6-foot-2 freshman who has the ability to make an impact on the right side for us as well.”
Hastings High product Dacey Sealey is listed as a defensive specialist and outside hitter. Sealey was crucial to the Tigers’ success over the last four years with her versatility. Former Tiger Kamri Adler saw significant playing time in her first year with the HC program in 2020. Adler racked up 189 digs, which was second on the team.
There will also be some familiar faces among returners, who will be looked on for leadership, experience and execution on and off the court.
“This is a group of upperclassmen that are such humble, hungry and smart leaders that I know they will take us far,” Allard said. “Makenna Asher will be playing all six rotations this fall and hitting in the front row, which I’m excited about and so is she,” said Allard. “The four seniors, Emily Krolikowski, Ireland Currey, Armani Monroe and Sydney Mullin will all be a huge part of the leadership on the court this season and we will rely on their experience when it comes to crunch time.”
Asher, a St. Cecilia grad, shined as a freshman setter, connecting with her old friend and teammate Lucy Skoch plenty on pretty back sets. Asher dished out 662 assists and was second on the team with 15 ace serves.
The Broncos will run a 6-2 offense with Asher and Jaisee Stinson manning the point. Stinson spent most of last year behind Claira Thede, who graduated.
Krolikowski is the team’s top attacker returning. The Cairo native posted 214 kills as a junior, averaging 2.71 per set on a .238 hitting percentage.
Mullin, who transferred in as a junior last season, collected 140 kills in her first season at HC. She hit .206 and tallied 84 block assists and eight solo blocks.
Only Monroe totaled more blocks with 11 solo and 85 assists. Monroe, who also transferred in last year, added 83 kills.
With the addition of some key players to the lineup and the competitive atmosphere in the gym, the Broncos are expecting to compete at a higher level and be more consistent than in Allard’s first two years where the team finished a combined 20-25.
The Broncos were picked to finish eighth in the conference this fall.
“I can definitely see the improvement in this team the last couple of years,” Allard said. “Making the conference tournament last season after not having qualified the year before is a step in the right direction. This season, I’m aiming to enter the conference tournament at an even higher seed and make the NAIA national tournament as well.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 20/21 KCAC fling; Aug. 27/28 Hastings College Classic; Sept. 1 Doane; Sept. 3/4 Labor Day Classic Sioux City; Sept. 8 at College St. Mary; Sept. 11 Mt Marty; Sept. 15 at Midland; Sept. 18 Concordia; Sept. 20 at UNK; Sept. 22 at Doane; Sept. 29 College St. Mary; Oct. 2 at Mt. Marty; Oct. 6 Midland; Oct. 9 Briar Cliff; Oct. 15 at DWU; Oct. 16 at Jamestown; Oct. 22 Dordt; Oct. 23 Northwestern; Oct. 30 at Morningside; Nov. 2 at Concordia