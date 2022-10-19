Huskers at Purdue.jpg
The third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team celebrates its sweep of No. 12 Purdue Wednesday night in West Lafayette, Indiana.

 Courtesy Nebraska Athletics

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team picked up another sweep on the road with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 win at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday night at Holloway Gymnasium.

Bekka Allick had a career-high 12 kills with four blocks and hit .611 to lead the Huskers (17-1, 9-0 Big Ten) to their 10th straight win and fifth in a row by sweep.

