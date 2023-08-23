ALMA/OXFORD — The Southern Valley/Alma softball team has already kicked off its season. The Saints have a 2-4 record going into Saturday’s triangular against Alliance and Gothenburg.
The co-op has hopes to improve after a 6-20 season a year ago.
ALMA/OXFORD — The Southern Valley/Alma softball team has already kicked off its season. The Saints have a 2-4 record going into Saturday’s triangular against Alliance and Gothenburg.
The co-op has hopes to improve after a 6-20 season a year ago.
Southern Valley/Alma, so far, has wins over Highway 6 and Lexington.
The Saints have had some success at the plate from Izzy Dubbs, who is 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a home run.
Brynn Baily is 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs. Baily also has one inning of work in the circle with two strikeouts and a walk.
Mikah Schultz already has a win inside the circle. Schultz went two innings giving up no runs on one hit with four strikeouts.
Schedule
Aug— 18, vs. Chadron, L-17-5; 19, vs. Hwy 6, W-8-7; 19, vs. Scottsbluff, L-10-7; 19, vs. Alliance, L-7-0; 21, vs. McCook, L-3-1; vs. Chase County, W-13-0; 25, host triangular vs. Alliance and Gothenburg; 26, at Holdrege Invite; 29, at FCEMF; 31, vs. Chase County DH; Sept— 5, at Lexington; 7, at Cozad; 12, vs. CCV; 14, vs. Hershey DH; 18, at Central City Tri w/Ord; 21, vs. Hwy 6; 23, at Gothenburg Invite; 25, at Hershey; 26, Host triangular vs. Chase County and Kearney Catholic; 28, at Kearney Catholic
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.