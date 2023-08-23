ALMA — The Alma Cardinals have some quality seniors on the depth chart to attack the 2023 season, and it showed in Week Zero during a dominating 74-6 win over Superior.
That first win under their belt is a step toward bettering a five-win campaign a year ago, which ended with a 38-36 loss in the first round of the playoffs to Nebraska Christian.
Brendan Johnsen is entering his sixth year as coach. He is excited to see what this team can do.
“We bring back a good core of seniors and a good group of underclassmen. Another year of experience and some success last year will hopefully allow for us to be very tough this upcoming season,” Johnsen said.
Leading the charge for Alma is senior Alek Molzahn, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back/linebacker.
“Alek has been a do-it-all kid for the last three years. Offensively he has played running back, tight end and offensive line,” Johnsen said. “Last season he had 166 yards rushing, 737 yards receiving with 16 touchdowns. He is also the captain of our defense from his linebacker spot. He had 101 total tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries.”
Jakin Neal will return as the starting quarterback. Neal threw for 1,977 yards and 25 touchdowns last season.
In the Cards’ win over Superior, Neal threw for 129 yards and three touchdowns.
Aug. — 18, vs. Superior 74-6; 25, at Axtell; Sept. — 1, vs. Thunder Ridge KS; 8, at Bertrand; 15, vs. Arapahoe; 29, at Cambridge; Oct. — 6, vs. Hi-Line; 13, at Southern Valley