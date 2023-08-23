p08-20-22SUPfbAlma4.jpg
Buy Now

Alma’s Alek Molzahn catches a pass against coverage by Superior’s Jacob Meyer in the second half during their game Aug. 20, 2022, in Superior.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

ALMA — The Alma Cardinals have some quality seniors on the depth chart to attack the 2023 season, and it showed in Week Zero during a dominating 74-6 win over Superior.

That first win under their belt is a step toward bettering a five-win campaign a year ago, which ended with a 38-36 loss in the first round of the playoffs to Nebraska Christian.

0
0
0
0
0