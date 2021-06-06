KEARNEY — The more you play a game, the more you realize it is just that.
Life is about much more than football. And that was one of the key takeaways from Shrine Bowl week by all involved, including the five Tribland athletes who were selected to participate.
Hastings High grad Carson Shoemaker missed out on the actual game, which his South teammates lost 10-3 to the North on Saturday. But the hamstring injury he suffered early in the week didn’t entirely dull his spirits. Or his experience.
The former Tiger looked forward to participating in one final football game before he runs track for Doane University next season.
“It’s still been a great experience,” Shoemaker said. “This week was something I will remember forever.”
The same was said by South teammates Adams Central grads Tyler Slechta and Slade Smith; Doniphan-Trumbull’s Ayden King; and Sutton’s Joseph Hinrichs.
The shared sentiment for the meaning behind the Shrine Bowl trumps the outcome of the game.
“It was really enlightening to see some of the arduous journeys these kids have in the Shriners hospitals,” Slechta, who finished with one catch for 28 yards, said. “It truly inspired us. And, really, I thought I was coming here to play a football game and I learned so, so much more throughout this entire camp.”
Along with plenty of football practice, the week, which began on May 30, featured team bonding activities — including bowling and movies, an awards banquet, and a player/patient “Beyond the Field” experience.
“The ‘Beyond the Field’ day really was an eye opener for me,” said Hinrichs, who played on the South defensive line.
Hinrichs is walking away from football and wrestling, a sport he particularly excelled at with back-to-back state titles at 152 pounds and the most wins in Sutton program history.
Instead of sports, Hinrichs is choosing to serve his country in the Army. He’ll attend the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.
“I think the big reason is to be part of something that’s bigger than myself,” Hinrichs said. “To be around a lot of like-minded individuals that are motivated and not only want to be the best for themselves, but for each other.
“This week actually was a big affirmation of that. Just being part of a team again of very high-excelling kids my age, just coming together as a team — that’s really what I want to be a part of.”
Of the five Triblanders, King is the only one continuing his football career. He’ll do so at Concordia University in Seward.
“I’ll play slot receiver there,” he said following a performance of one catch for four yards.
Like Hinrichs, King realized early on that the week wasn’t just about preparing for a football game.
“It says on our shirts, ‘More than a game,’ so it’s all about the kids and the Shriners’ hospital and how we’re helping them,” King said.
Smith, who tied for second-best with four tackles for the South team, said he wouldn’t take a second back from his football career.
“I’ll always be glad that I did it,” he said. “I will forever remember spending Friday nights with my friends and my family.”
Slechta, who will attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney as a non-athlete, plans to coach — hopefully in games like the Shrine Bowl some day.
“It’s great to be around camps like these,” he said. “I get to learn from top-level coaches and great people. They teach me a lot of things and it really helps me out.”