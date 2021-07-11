Although the main event was technically slated as the final fight of the night between Alison Garcia and Ellen Grapp, Saturday’s Mid-Summer Throwdown peaked four fights prior.
Oakley Rosno of Hastings Boxing Club and Amori Coronado of Double R jolted the crowd through three three-minute rounds, the pair trading blows to raucous roars.
Rosno only wished he was more aggressive early on, which he said he was advised to be by his trained Rick Stevens.
“Obviously in the amateurs, you can’t wait,” Rosno said. “You’ve got to throw punches. Punch counts count. I probably shouldn’t have taken those 30 seconds to see what he was going to do.”
For the first five minutes of the nine-minute bout, Rosno danced around more defensive than offensive, which may have cost him in the long run.
Coronado was awarded a victory via unanimous decision by the judges. The hometown crowd groaned upon the announcement.
“I think if it was anything, it should have been split,” Rosno said. “Through three rounds, I feel I definitely got two of the three.”
But the end of the fight between the two 18-year-olds, who showed a mutual respect for one another outside the ring, was the tip of the iceberg of drama.
During the first round of the next bout between Michael Hernandez and Roberto Coronado, a brawl broke out in the crowd.
Amori Coronado, who was in the blue corner supporting Roberto, was put in a chokehold and slammed to the ground by a spectator.
The blue corner turned into a melee. Roberto Coronado paused mid-fight, ungloved and threw his equipment into the mess.
The emcee pleaded with the crowd to stop the scrum and return to action in the ring.
Security stepped in and escorted at least two people out of the Hastings City Auditorium.
The night never returned to normal.
Seemingly half of the crowd exited with those ejected, electing to advance their night elsewhere.
Those that did stick around watched the remainder of what Stevens called a “successful” evening.
“A fantastic night of fights, a fantastic turnout,” said Stevens, the owner of Hastings Boxing Club. “This was probably one of the biggest amateur shows that has been in Hastings for decades.”
Hastings fighters won three bouts. Competitors represented gyms from Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln, Omaha, South Dakota, and Colorado.
“I think we won one of them that we lost,” Stevens said.
Consensus around the arena was he was referring to Rosno’s fight with Amori Coronado.
“You’re not going to win them all,” Stevens continued. “That’s just the way it is.”
Hastings Boxing Club has plans to host another event later this year, eyeing a September date for an amateur and professional showcase. The club hosted a similar event in November of 2019, which featured Tevin Anderson among others.
Results
- Emmanuel Vargas def. Patrick Varela
- Mason Dykes def. Bryce Huddleston
- Sebastian Coronad def. Dante Peralta
- Cinch Beck def. Ralph Casares
- Matthew Mares def. Laureano Lorenzo
- Oscar Lopez def. Tucker Charron
- Don Gomez def. Isaiha Kearney
- Jake Castro def. Frank Lorenzo
- Jesus Pumasinal de la cruz def. Oscar Padilla
- Mika Richards def. Emily Anderson
- Amori Coronado def. Oakley Rosno
- Noah Busler def. Joseph De La Cruz
- Sydney Miller def. Angelica Vargas
- Alison Garcia def. Ellen Grapp