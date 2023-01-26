The Hastings College women's wrestling team scored quite possibly its biggest commitment in the program's short history on Thursday.
The Broncos received a pledge from Amherst's Reagen Gallaway that will continue her wrestling career not far from home in Hastings.
Gallaway became the first sanctioned state champion in girls wrestling last season. She pinned her opponent in the 138-pound finals in 50 seconds, and finished with a perfect 42-0 record, including 40 first-period pins.
HC women's wrestling coach Cara Romeike and Gallaway developed a close relationship through the Bronco Women's Wrestling Club, which is a Sunday activity in an effort to grow the sport, particularly locally.
Through Gallaway and her father, Romeike got connected with Team USA and received an offer to accompany the youth wrestling teams to Normandy, France, last May for the World School Sport Games. Gallaway earned a bronze medal in the 143-pound weight class at the event.
So far this winter, Gallaway has extended her high school unbeaten mark to 76 matches. She's 34-0 this season as a senior and eyeing a second straight title.
“My senior year is a big year,” Gallaway told the Kearney Hub last May. “I want to break all the records, I want to make a big name for myself and I want to leave Nebraska wrestling with a bang. If that means going undefeated again and all first-period pins, I’ll do that.”
Gallaway is a second commitment from the region to the HC program. Adams Central's Kaley Waite pledged to the Broncos in November as the first girl from Hastings to do so.
Of women's wrestling programs in Nebraska, Hastings College is joined by Chadron, Doane, Midland and York.
HC competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference in women’s wrestling and was runner-up last season. The Broncos brought four wrestlers to the national tournament for the first time, with Kaydince Turner making program history by advancing to the consolation quarterfinals.