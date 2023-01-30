Last year’s rendition of the Adams Central-St. Cecilia crosstown rivalry felt like an upset in girls basketball.
And maybe some of you would consider it that way, too. Maybe it’s confusing to even hear me say that.
That’s fine. After all, it was the first win in the rivalry since 2009 for the Patriots.
(More than a decade of dominance — and I mean, in some instances, real dominance — by the Hawkettes, who have more state championships than Adams Central has state tournament appearances.)
It was also then-top-ranked St. Cecilia’s first loss of the season after a 19-0 start.
Adams Central was rated, too — ninth in Class B at the time. (Oh, what might’ve been if AC was one class lower last season.) But that night AC felt like the underdog against the juggernaut Hawkettes, who did go on to win a third Class C-2 state title in four seasons, by the way.
Does that sound like an upset to you? I presume a good chunk of you were there to see the Patriots throw STC for a loop when they came out in a 1-3-1 zone defense.
The literal last thing Hawkette coach Greg Berndt expected.
Isn’t that a little what these types of games are meant to do? Surprise us?
If you haven’t been following along this season, you might be shocked to hear St. Cecilia has lost three straight entering Tuesday’s crosstown showdown.
A feat that hasn’t happened on North Kansas Avenue since 2014.
The Hawkettes will play a Class D-1 postseason this year, but very much face a Class C schedule — “Same as always,” Berndt usually tells the media pre-season.
STC was off to a 13-2 start before being upset at home by Kearney Catholic in the first round of last week’s Centennial Conference tournament. Then Bishop Neumann won a rematch in a consolation game inside Chapman Gymnasium.
The Hawkettes’ other three losses came against Sutton (7-10), Class B No. 5 York (15-2) and Superior (16-2). The latter remains unranked despite its gleaming record.
Can they turn it around in a rivalry game on their home floor Tuesday night?
Adams Central (17-1), Class C-1’s No. 3-rated team, is rolling and fresh off a first conference championship in 29 years.
Rachel Goodon’s height, Megyn Scott’s ability to finish around the rim, and an intimidating, in-your-face defense may be enough to hand STC a fourth straight defeat.
If it goes the other way, you might consider it an upset by the Hawkettes.
What about the boys?
You’ll want to stick around for both game Tuesday night. Just don’t leave your seat between them inside Chapman Gym, you may lose it.
This matchup is intriguing in that both teams have been hindered by offensive inconsistency. Their defense has been good enough almost every night, maybe all of them. Offense? Not so much.
They’re built that way. The rosters are stocked full of athletes, maybe not a ton of true hoopers, though. Neither has a scorer averaging double figures.
Both Adams Central and St. Cecilia enter Tuesday only a game above .500.
The Bluehawks (10-9) were preseason No. 7 in Class C-2 and opened the season with three consecutive losses by a combined eight points. That includes a five-point loss against current class No. 1 and unbeaten Doniphan-Trumbull.
STC’s best win came against D-2 No. 3 Osceola at the Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic in mid-December. It held the Bulldogs to 43 points — which was a season low before last week’s Crossroads Conference semifinal.
That was the last of a four-game win streak. The Bluehawks have won back-to-back games only twice since. They enter Tuesday following their largest loss of the season, 61-47 against Scotus Central Catholic.
Across town, the Patriots (9-8) are almost a mirror image. They’ve experienced both a five-game win streak and a five-game losing skid this season.
Things appeared to be turning around in the week leading up to last week’s Central Conference tournament with a pair of wins where offense came easy.
The Patriots, though, lost in the first round thanks to a slow offensive start against Seward. They rebounded to beat Columbus Lakeview in the consolation game by their second-largest margin of victory all season (21 points).
Expect a good, defensive game on Tuesday. Perhaps a pair of them.