HENDERSON — St. Cecilia junior Jenson Anderson broke two school records at Thursday's Heartland invite and joined Tribland's all-time leaders chart in the process.

Anderson set a new top time in the 100-meter dash with his 10.59 second race, besting Blake Micek's record from 2012. Anderson also bested the long jump record with his leap of 22-feet, 4-inches, which edges Jake Kadow's 22-2 set in 2015.

