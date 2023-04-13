HENDERSON — St. Cecilia junior Jenson Anderson broke two school records at Thursday's Heartland invite and joined Tribland's all-time leaders chart in the process.
Anderson set a new top time in the 100-meter dash with his 10.59 second race, besting Blake Micek's record from 2012. Anderson also bested the long jump record with his leap of 22-feet, 4-inches, which edges Jake Kadow's 22-2 set in 2015.
For good measure, Anderson completed also won the 200, running the race in 22.10 seconds, and high jump, clearing 6-foot-4.
Both the St. Cecilia boys and girls won team titles at the invite, both topping McCool Junction. The Bluehawks scored 130 points and the Hawkettes a whopping 166.
Boys team results
1, St. Cecilia 130; 2, McCool Junction 119; 3, Heartland 60; 4, Sandy Creel 57; 5, BDS 47; 6, Blue Hill 42; 7, Sutton 41; 8, Harvard 30
Boys individual results
Shot put — 1, Baldwin, Sut, 54-7; 2, Thomas, STC, 49-6 1/2; 3, Bolte, BDS, 47-10; 4, Easton Weber, BDs, 45-10; 5, Eli Weber, BDS, 44-10; 6, Morner, MJ, 43-8
Discus — 1, Thomas, STC, 149-6; 2, Baldwin, Sut, 148-7; 3, Eli Weber, BDS, 146-11; 4, Easton Weber, BDS, 145-0; 5, Bolte, BDS, 141-5; 6, Morner, MJ, 137-11
Pole vault — 1, Stengel, BDS, 11-4; 2, Beversdorf, MJ, 10-10; 3, Thieszen, Heart, 10-10; 4, Ostrander, Heart, 10-4; 5, Mertz, MJ, 9-4; 6, Fishler, Har, 8-4
High jump — 1, Anderson, STC, 6-4; 2, Heaton, SC, 6-2; 3, Owen Oglesby, SC, 5-10; 4, Garretson, MJ, 5-8; 5, Siebert, Heart, 5-8; 6, Arbuck, Heart, 5-8
Long jump — 1, Anderson, STC, 22-4; 2, Marburger, Har, 20-9; 3, Kosse, BH, 20-5; 4, Garretson, MJ, 20-3; 5, Rodriguez, STC, 19-4; 6, Z. Quiring, Heart, 19-2
Triple jump — 1, Kudlacek, STC, 41-6 1/2; 2, Marburger, Har, 40-0 1/2; 3, Kosse, BH, 39-1; 4, Petr, SC, 36-9 1/4; 5, McDonald, MJ, 36-4; 6, Huxol, Sut, 36-0 1/2
100 — 1, Anderson, STC, 10.59; 2, Garretson, MJ, 11.01; 2, Marburger, Har, 111.12; 4, Diaz, SC, 11.37; 5, Kosse, BH, 11.62; 6, Sullivan, SC, 11.72
200 — 1, Anderson, STC, 22.10; 2, Garretson, MJ, 22.95; 3, Matrburger, Har, 23.06; 4, Schaefer, STC, 23.39; 5, Diaz, SC, 23.74; 6, Peters, Heart, 23.98
400 — 1, Peters, Heart, 54.15; 2, Z. Quiring, Heart, 55.09; 3, Schaefer, STC, 55.27; 4, Alvares, Heart, 56.36; 5, Kosse, BH, 56.47; 6, Demuth, STC, 56.95
800 — 1, Hrnchir, STC, 2:10.43; 2, Orlando, MJ, 2:14.47; 3, Bergen, Sut, 2:17.02; 4, Auten, BH, 2:18.20; 5, Petr, SC, 2:27.17; 6, S. Quiring, Heart, 2:34.73
1,600 — 1, Neville, MJ, 5:03.85; 2, Hrnchir, STC, 5:05.62; 3, Brugger, MJ, 5:18.78; 4, Pedersen, MJ, 5:20.06; 5, Hubl, BH, 6:00.50; 6, Niemoth, Har, 6:06.53
3,200 — 1, Neville, MJ, 11:49.68; 2, Brugger, MJ, 11:55.85; 3, Bykerk, STC, 12:06.81; 4, Pedersen, MJ, 12:24.04; 5, Hubl, BH, 13:20.01; 6, Hoops, STC, 13:51.07
110 hurdles — 1, Ostdiek, BH, 16.99; 2, Kuzelka, STC, 17.46; 3, Fuehrer, MJ, 18.01; 4, Cox, BDS, 18.61; 5, Regier, Heart, 19.27; 6, Plock, MJ, 20.62
300 hurdles — 1, Owen Oglesby, SC, 45.14; 2, Shaw, SC, 47.17; 3, Z. Quiring, Heart, 47.84; 4, Kuzelka, STC, 49.60; 5, Regier, Heart, 49.79; 6, Ostdiek, BH, 50.43
400 relay — 1, McCool Junction 47.43; 2, BDS 47.45; 3, Blue Hill 48.25; 4, Heartland 48.33; 5, Sutton 48.45
1,600 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 3:46.88; 2, McCool Junction 3:48.19; 3, Sutton 3:48.89; 4, Heartland 3:49.01; 5, Sandy Creek 4:01.26; 6, BDS 4:02.10
3,200 relay — 1, Sandy Creek 9:15.93; 2, Sutton 9:28.68; 3, McCool Junction 9:58.42; 4, Heartland 9:59.86; 5, St. Cecilia 10:19.74; 6, Blue Hill 11:01.74
Girls team results
1, St. Cecilia 166; McCool Junction 88; Sutton 86; 4, BDS 69; 5, Heartland 44; 6, Sandy Creek 43; 7, Blue Hill 18; 8, Harvard 9
Girls individual results
Shot put — 1, Hudson, BDS, 44-10; 2, Sabatka, STC, 36-7; 3, Musalek, STC, 33-7; 4, Swartzendruber, BDS, 32-6; 5, Haight, Sut, 31-8; 6, Boehr, Heart, 31-5
Discus — 1, Hudson, BDs, 132-2; 2, Sabatka, STC, 120-8; 3, Musalek, STC, 109-8; 4, Swarztendruber, BDS, 99-8; 5, Theiman, MJ, 94-4; 6, Head, STC, 86-11
Pole vault — 1, M. Tessman, Heart, 9-10; 2, H. Tessman, Heart, 7-10; 3, Casper, Heart, 7-10; 4, Oswald, Heart, 7-10; 5, H. Sliva, BDS, 6-4; 6, Barbosa, BDS, 6-4
High jump — 1, Yates, MJ, 5-2; 2, Huxoll, Sut, 5-0; 3, Clark, MJ, 4-8; 4, Reiman, BH, 4-2; 5, George, Sut, 4-0; 6, Splinter, Heart, 3-10
Long jump — 1, Yates, MJ, 15-4; 2, Sullivan, STC, 15-2; 3, Oltmans, BDS, 14-7; 4, Al. Stritt, STC, 14-7; 5, Robinson, Sut, 14-1; 6, Braun, Har, 13-6
Triple jump — 1, Biltoft, SC, 33-0 1/2; 2, Clark, MJ, 32-8 1/2; 3, Mangers, BH, 30-11; 4, Yost, Sut, 30-2; 5, Oltmans, BDS, 29-5; 6, Elting, BDS, 28-5 1/2
100 — 1, Yates, MJ, 12.82; 2, Renz, BDS, 12.84; 3, Ganatra, STC, 13.24; 4, Al. Stritt, STC, 13.47; 5, Mierau, Heart, 13.58; 6, Martin, SC, 13.67
200 — 1, Yates, MJ, 26.83; 2, Bergen, Sut, 27.89; 3, Ganatra, STC, 27.97; 4, Mierau, Heat, 28.44; 5, Sullivan, STC, 28.94; 6, Oltmans, BDS, 28.94
400 — 1, Martin, SC, 1:03.54; 2, Parr, STC, 1:04.28; 3, Perrien, Sut, 1:05.81; 4, Ganatra, STC, 1:08.85; 5, Biltoft, SC, 1:09.58; 6, Bohlke, STC, 1:10.65
800 — 1, A. Vargas, STC, 2:35.07; 2, Parr, STC, 2:37.97; 3, Robinson, Sut, 2:42.36; 4, Rossow, STC, 2:49.78; 5, Martin, SC, 2:53.39; 6, Hergott, BDS, 2:57.97
1,600 — 1, E. Vargas, STC, 5:50.70; 2, Fisher, SC, 5:54.30; 3, Gerken, MJ, 6:20.20; 4, Ferguson, Har, 7:03.80; 5, Weisheit, MJ, 7:13.40; 6, Huber, MJ, 7:40.50
3,200 — 1, Fisher, SC, 13:29.04; 2, Gerken, MJ, 13:45.38; 3, Kvols, STC, 14:18.51; 4, Ferguson, Har, 15:23.74; 5, Weisheit, MJ, 17:20.68
110 hurdles — 1, Huxoll, Sut, 16.55; 2, Mangers, BH, 17.54; 3, Weidner, STC, 17.75; 4, Skalka, Sut, 18.07; 5, T. Krikac, STC, 18.16; 6, Oltmans, BDS, 19.07
300 hurdles — 1, T. Krikac, STC, 51.35; 2, Bautista, Sut, 53.89; 3, N. Krikac, STC, 53.92; 4, Weidner, STC, 53.93; 5, Clark, MJ, 56.09; 6, Meehan, MJ, 56.74
400 relay — 1, Sutton 53.02; 2, St. Cecilia 53.44; 3, BDS 54.17; 4, McCool Junction 54.96; 5, Heartland 55.24
1,600 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 4:25.21; 2, Sutton 4:26.56; 3, BDS 4:45.28; 4, Heartland 4:53.99; 5, McCool Junction 5:03.38
3,200 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 11:16.98; 2, Sutton 11:33.99; 3, BDS 11:55.70; 4, McCool Junction 12:02..37; 5, Heartland 13:13.94
Del Wicks invite
DESHLER — Thayer Central's boys and girls won the team titles here on Thursday. The Titan boys scored a meet-high 135 points to best Deshler's 69, while the TC girls maxed out at 112.
Boys team results
1, Thayer Central 135; 2, Desher 69; 3, Friend 62; 4, Rock Hills 61; 5, Lawrence-Nelson 55; 6, Meridian 54; 7, Red Cloud 46; 8, Dorchester 31; 9, Superior 9
Prep boys golf
York invite
YORK — Adams Central finished eighth of 22 teams at Thursday's York invite.
Axel Andersen led the Patriots at York Country Club with an 89. Cole Redding scored a 90, Brayden Underwood carded a 91, Decker Shestak a 93. Austin Vontz turned in a 105.