GRAND ISLAND — Anticipating his first warm-weather meet of the season, St. Cecilia’s Jenson Anderson pounced on the opportunity.
Anderson won the long jump, high jump and 200-meter dash and took second in the 100 to lead the way for the Bluehawks at Thursday’s Grand Island Central Catholic Invitational. The junior’s performance earned him recognition as the top boys field-event athlete of the meet — never mind the fact that Anderson set two personal records on the track.
“Even though it was a little windy, I always feel running in warmer weather is a lot better,” Anderson said. “It was a really nice day to run out here. When I heard it was going to maybe be 70 degrees out today, I knew it was going to be a good day all around.
“I was excited for it.”
That was apparent in Anderson’s first effort of the day as he recorded a personal-best mark of 20 feet, 11 3/4 inches in the long jump. He followed that with another first-place showing in the high jump, clearing 6-4.
“The first jump in long jump went really, really well,” Anderson said. “The last couple of jumps didn’t feel right (and I) scratched, but that was all right.
“My high jump started off a little rough and my legs were a little tired. I cleared 6-4 and that felt good — almost got 6-6, but I was happy with that.”
Anderson’s run at four gold medals on the day was thwarted in the 100 when Adams Central’s Grant Trausch won in 11.07 seconds, edging the Bluehawk, who ran 11.21. Anderson returned the favor in the 200, winning in 22.27 with Trausch second (22.35).
“Trausch got me in the 100, but he’s a fast kid and I still got a PR,” said Anderson, whose team ended sixth with 74 points. “Then, I went and got the 200 and that was really nice, especially getting a PR in that as well.”
The Minden girls posted Tribland’s top team showing with a first-place finish with 125 points — 24 ahead of second-place Kearney Catholic. It was a team title that Whippets coach Shawn Wheelock admitted caught him somewhat by surprise.
“This is a busy week for everyone and everybody is short-handed and not at full strength, but we were just glad to get outside in decent weather and compete,” Wheelock said. “We weren’t entering this meet with the idea of winning, but if it happens, it happens.
“Our girls team is young and they still don’t know how good they can be.”
Depth was the key for Minden, which won the title despite taking gold in just two events. Mattie Kamery won the 100 hurdles in 16.12 for the Whippets and added second-place finishes in the long jump (16-8) and 300 hurdles (49.38).
Minden’s girls also got second-place individual finishes from Kinsie Land (5-0 in high jump) and Jessie Hurt (6:01.26 in the 1,600). The Whippets’ 400 relay team of Priscila Madriz, Makenna Starkey, Lauren Starkey and Myla Emery was second in 54.38 and their 1,600 relay team of Kamery, Madriz, Emery and Makenna Starkey was second in 4:22.58.
“We’re trying to find some other options for kids and figure out what our best potential lineup is for points down the road,” Wheelock said. “I was happy with everyone’s performance today, really. We’ve shown that we have the potential to be a good team.”
The Minden boys also had the area’s top team showing, tying Kearney Catholic for second with 95 points — 14 1/2 behind first-place Broken Bow. The Whippets took the 3,200 relay as the team of Alex Brais, Caden Jameson, Landon Mellman and Cade Harsin won in 9:18.60.
The St. Cecilia girls finished third in the team race with 99 points, led by Alayna Vargas’ three-gold performance. Vargas joined Emery Vargas, Chloe Rossow and Isabella Kvols to win the 3,200 relay (10:39.35) and she had individual golds in the 800 (2:30.91) and 1,600 (5:50.34).
Adams Central’s girls finished fourth with 88 1/2 points. The Patriots’ 3,200 relay team of Annie Trausch, Phoebe Johnson, Megyn Scott and Kaitlyn Mousel won in 4:19.21, while Scott took first in the pole vault (9-10) and Mousel won the 300 hurdles (46.61).
Trausch, who finished first in the 100 and second in the 200, led the AC boys to a seventh-place finish with 59 points. Zach Fleischer added a first-place effort for the Patriots in the 110 hurdles (16.84).
GICC’s Ben Alberts was named the outstanding boys athlete of the meet for running events. Jessica Stieb of Arcadia-Loup City (field events) and Hazel Haarberg of Kearney Catholic (running events) were presented with outstanding girls athlete honors.
Boys team scores
Broken Bow 109 1/2, Kearney Catholic 95, Minden 95, GICC 93, Wood River 81 1/2, St. Cecilia 74, Adams Central 59, Arcadia/Loup City 34, Ord 4, Northwest 3.
Boys individual results
Shot put—1, Denson, BB, 51-9 1/4. 2, Christner, KC, 49-3 3/4. 3, Thomas, STC, 46-11. 4, Roggasch, KC, 45-4 3/4. 5, Lutkemeier, MIN, 44-3. 6, Bendix, MIN, 43-10. 7, O’Hare, KC, 43-7 1/2. 8, Weber, AC, 43-4 1/2.
Discus—1, Denson, BB, 148-10. 2, Roggasch, KC, 139-0. 3, Thomas, STC, 135-8. 4, Stieb, A-LC, 132-9. 5, Lutkemeier, MIN, 131-7. 6, Wiegert, Northwest, 125-3. 7, O’Hare, KC, 125-2. 8, Zessin, WR, 115-5.
Long jump—1, Anderson, STC, 20-11 3/4. 2, Nadir, GICC, 20-4. 3, Murphy, KC, 19-6 1/4. 4, Holsten, MIN, 18-10 3/4. 5, Flores, BB, 18-10 1/2. 6, Schmidt, BB, 18-8 1/4. 7, Glanzer, MIN, 18-6 1/4. 8, Smith, WR, 18-5 1/4.
Triple jump—1, Oberg, WR, 40-9 3/4. 2, Galnzer, MIN, 37-10 1/2. 3, Holsten, MIN, 36-4. 4, Johnson, WR, 36-2 1/2. 5, Ewers, GICC, 35-7 3/4. 6, Black, KC, 35-2. 7, Carter, WR, 32-1. 8, Machard, KC, 31-8 3/4.
High jump—1, Anderson, STC, 6-4. 2, Griffith, A-LC, 6-2. 3, Nadir, GICC, 5-8. 4, Paulk, WR, 5-8. 5, Harper, AC, 5-6. 6, Burns, STC, 5-4. 7, Johnson, WR, 5-4. 8, Rohrich, WR, 5-4.
Pole vault—1, Wardyn, BB, 13-4. 2, Alberts, GICC, 12-10. 3, Heath, MIN, 11-10. 4, Reeves, A-LC, 11-4. 5, (tie) Wagner, WR, 10-10; Myers, BB, 10-10. 7, Escalante, GICC, 10-4. 8, Kuskie, WR, 10-4.
100 meters—1, Trausch, AC, 11.07. 2, Anderson, STC, 11.21. 3, Johnson, GICC, 11.69. 4, Murphy, KC, 11.72. 5, Gibb, MIN, 11.74. 6, Gaunt, KC, 11.78. 7, Safranek, BB, 11.82. 8, Reeves, A-LC, 11.97.
200—1, Anderson, STC, 22.27. 2, Trausch, AC, 22.35. 3, Nadir, GICC, 23.40. 4, Schaefer, STC, 23.8. 5, Axmann, KC, 23.85. 6, Neely, BB, 23.89. 7, Johnson, GICC, 23.93. 8, Gaunt, KC, 24.22.
400—1, Alberts, GICC, 52.66. 2, Calderon, AC, 53.58. 3, Neely, BB, 54.13. 4, Stava, GICC, 54.77. 5, Schaefer, STC, 55.76. 6, Luther, KC, 55.92. 7, Flores, BB, 56.93. 8, Holsten, MIN, 58-24.
800—1, Albergs, GICC, 2:03.92. 2, Lobeda, WR, 2:10.71. 3, Birch, GICC, 2:14.41. 4, Geiser, KC, 2:15.42. 5, Brais, MIN, 2:17.03. 6, Mellman, MIN, 2:17.29. 7, Bules, MIN, 2:17.77. 8, Reifenrath, KC, 2:19.61.
1,600—1, Osmond, BB, 5:00.65. 2, Jameson, MIN, 5:01.05. 3, Lobeda, WR, 5:01.22. 4, Lowe, KC, 5:13.07. 5, Oeltjen, BB, 5:15.49. 6, Bykerk, STC, 5:22.54. 7, Pilsl, GICC, 5:25.59. 8, Forrest, KC, 5:39.46.
3,200—1, Osmond, BB, 10:37.20. 2, Harsin, MIN, 10:37.47. 3, Sughroue, KC, 11:04.95. 4, Greenland, A-LC, 11:15.80. 5, Bykerk, STC, 11:16.99. 6, Pilsl, GICC, 11:17.01. 7, Oeltjen, BB, 11:26.87. 8, Hansen, BB, 11:34.17.
110 hurdles—1, Fleischer, AC, 16.84. 2, Smith, WR, 17.01. 3, Oberg, WR, 18.39. 4, Kuzelka, STC, 18.53. 5, Krolikowski, A-LC, 18.86. 6, Jensen, BB, 19.01.
300 hurdles—1, Eggelston, BB, 42.65. 2, Fleischer, AC, 45.02. 3, Loseke, MIN, 45.18. 4, Black, KC, 45.56. 5, Smith, WR 45.78. 6, Krolikowski, A-LC, 46.78. 7, O’Hare, KC, 46.86. 8, Harper, AC, 47.57.
400 relay—1, Kearney Catholic (Christner, Gaunt, Axmann, Murphy), 46.18. 2, Wood River, 47.31. 3, Minden, 47.46. 4, GICC, 48.25. 5, Adams Central, 48.86.
1,600 relay—1, GICC (Stava, Nadir, Birch, Alberts), 3:38.19. 2, Broken Bow, 3:45.46. 3, Wood River, 3:50.06. 4, Minden, 3:56.43. 5, Ord, 4:09.18. 6, Kearney Catholic, 4:10.14.
3, 200 relay—1, Minden (Brais, Jameson, Mellman, Harsin), 9:18.60. 2, Broken Bow, 9:31.33. 3, Kearney Catholic, 9:46.09. 4, Adams Central, 10:18.05. 5, Wood River, 10:47.68. 6, Arcadia-Loup City, 11:21.19.
Girls team scores
Minden 125, Kearney Catholic 101, St. Cecilia 99, Adams Central 88 1/2, Broken Bow 73, GICC 70 1/2, Arcadia-Loup City 50, Wood River 37, Ord 3.
Girls individual results
Shot put—1, Stieb, A-LC, 43-6 (meet record). 2, Ghaifan, GICC, 38-1 3/4. 3, Sabatka, STC, 37-5. 4, Musalek, STC, 35-6. 5, Marten, BB, 35-4 1/2. 6, Schneider, GICC, 35-2. 7, Dimmitt, WR, 32-10 1/4. 8, Doggett, BB, 32-8.
Discus—1, Stieb, A-LC, 123-5. 2, Sabatka, STC, 116-4. 3, Schneider, GICC, 110-9. 4, Musalek, STC, 109-5. 5, Schaaf, BB, 105-10. 6, Hasselman, GICC, 104-1. 7, Marten, BB, 102-4. 8, Shea, BB, 100-4.
Long jump—1, H.Haarberg, KC, 17-7. 2, Kamery, MIN, 16-8. 3, Trausch, AC, 15-9. 4, Kapustka, A-LC, 15-1. 5, Starkey, MIN, 15-0 1/2. 6, Stritt, STC, 15-0. 7, Sullivan, STC, 14-10. 8, M.Herbek, GICC, 14-8.
Triple jump—1, Kapustka, A-LC, 33-3 1/2. 2, M.Herbek, GICC, 32-7. 3, Madriz, MIN, 31-9 1/2. 4, A.Herbek, GICC, 30-5 1/2. 5, Black, KC, 29-11. 6, Anderson, MIN, 29-8 1/2. 7, Lowe, WR, 29-5 1/4. 8, Reilly, GICC, 26-10 1/2.
High jump—1, M.Haarberg, KC, 5-4. 2, Land, MIN, 5-0. 3, Gengenbach, AC, 15-0. 4, Starkey, MIN, 4-10. 5, Blake, GICC, 4-10. 6, Peters, WR, 4-8. 7, Neely, BB, 4-6. 8, (tie) Clausen, GICC, 4-6; Brown, AC, 4-6.
Pole vault—1, Scott, AC, 9-10. 2, Myers, BB, 9-4. 3, Houchin, MIN, 8-10. 4, Cederburg, MIN, 8-4. 5, Morgan, WR, 8-4. 6, Schweitzer, BB, 8-4. 7, Anderson, GICC, 8-4. 8, Gellatly, GICC, 7-10.
100 meters—1, H.Haarberg, KC, 12:51. 2, Trausch, AC, 13:42. 3, Augustyn, A-LC, 13.61. 4, M.Haarberg, KC, 13.62. 5, Peters, WR, 13.63. 6, Ganatra, STC, 13.76. 7, Stritt, STC, 13.82. 8, Zarraga, WR, 14.15.
200—1, H.Haarberg, KC, 26.00. 2, Dzingle, KC, 27.20. 3, Trausch, AC, 27.46. 4, Peters, WR, 27.88. 5, Augustyn, A-LC, 28.62. 6, Ganatra, STC, 28.81. 7, Kapustka, A-LC, 28.85. 8, Zarraga, WR, 29.29.
400—1, Dzingle, KC, 1:01.19. 2, Trausch, AC, 1:02.45. 3, Starkey, MIN, 1:03.77. 4, Madriz, MIN, 1:06.33. 5, Krikac, STC, 1:06.77. 6, Kapustka, A-LC, 1:06.96. 7, Johnson, GICC, 1:07.77. 8, Neely, BB, 1:08.30.
800—1, Vargas, STC, 2:30.91. 2, Parr, STC, 2:31.29. 3, Quinn, BB, 2:33.57. 4, Chapin, BB, 2:38.51. 5, Guerrero, WR, 2:43.53. 6, Johnson, AC, 2:43.79. 7, Ellis, BB, 2:48.03. 8, Cardenas, MIN, 2:51.24.
1,600—1, Vargas, STC, 5:50.34. 2, Hurt, MIN, 6:01.26. 3, O’Boyle, GICC, 6:02.88. 4, Houchin, MIN, 6:03.47. 5, Rossow, STC, 6:09.72. 6, Staples, BB, 6:09.93. 7, Guerrero, WR, 6:10.17. 8, Bellamy, KC, 6:25.70.
3,200—1, Moxley, KC, 12:59.07. 2, Staples, BB, 13:22.60. 3, Tobey, BB, 13:38.47. 4, O’Boyle, GICC, 13:53.39. 5, Kvols, STC, 14:09.32. 6, Osmond, BB, 14:41.79. 7, Porter, MIN, 15:00.71. 8, Iniguez, MIN, 15:15.12.
100 hurdles—1, Kamery, MIN, 16.12. 2, Mousel, AC, 16.49. 3, Emery, MIN, 16.72. 4, Johnson, GICC, 16.91. 5, Scott, AC, 17.33. 6, Morgan, WR, 18.21. 7, Brown, AC, 18.76. 8, Krikac, STC, 18.77.
300 hurdles—1, Mousel, AC, 46.61. 2, Kamery, MIN, 49.38. 3, Emery, MIN, 50.88. 4, M.Haarberg, KC, 51.07. 5, Johnson, GICC, 51.67. 6, Scott, AC, 52.44. 7, M.Herbek, GICC, 53.49. 8, Krikac, STC, 53.54.
400 relay—1, Kearney Catholic (M.Haarberg, Dzingle, H.Haarberg, Smith), 53.38. 2, Minden, 54.38. 3, Wood River, 55.67. 4, St. Cecilia, 56.30. 5, Adams Central, 57.38. 6, Ord, 1:06.02.
1,600 relay—1, Adams Central (Trausch, Johnson, Scott, Mousel), 4:19.21. 2, Minden, 4:22.58. 3, Broken Bow, 4:25.18. 4, St. Cecilia, 4:31.48. 5, GICC, 4:49.50. 6, Kearney Catholic, 5:00.38.
3,200 relay—1, St. Cecilia (A.Vargas, E.Vargas, Rossow, Kvols), 10:39.35. 2, Broken Bow, 11:04.89. 3, Minden, 11:28.85. 4, Kearney Catholic, 11:46.44.