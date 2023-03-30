GRAND ISLAND — Anticipating his first warm-weather meet of the season, St. Cecilia’s Jenson Anderson pounced on the opportunity.

Anderson won the long jump, high jump and 200-meter dash and took second in the 100 to lead the way for the Bluehawks at Thursday’s Grand Island Central Catholic Invitational. The junior’s performance earned him recognition as the top boys field-event athlete of the meet — never mind the fact that Anderson set two personal records on the track.

cancer
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0