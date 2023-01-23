St. Cecilia held the lead for only 22 seconds down the stretch. But it was enough to edge Kearney Catholic 32-30 Monday in the first round of the Centennial Conference tournament.
Jensen Anderson provided the Bluehawks with a game-winning 3-point bucket, giving STC a 3-0 sweep against the Stars this season.
Anderson’s game winner was his only scoring contribution on the night at Chapman Gym. It followed a Bluehawk time out with 1:30 left to set up a play against KC’s 1-3-1 zone.
“They came out and knew exactly what we were running. So, we had to improvise,” said STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “Guys had to fill spots, pass to each other and find the open guy. Luckily, Jensen got that one to go.”
St. Cecilia secured the victory in the closing seconds when Carson Kudlacek stole a Kearney Catholic pass under the Stars’ basket.
STC’s win improved the Bluehawk record to 9-8 while the Stars fell to 6-10.
The win sends St. Cecilia into the conference’s second round. The Bluehawks travel to David City to tangle with the Aquinas Monarchs on Tuesday, a team that defeated STC by six points last week.
“Now we are headed to Aquinas, a team we played on Friday nip and tuck. That was really close. So we are excited to go play them again,” Ohnoutka said.
Kearney Catholic played zone defense from start to finish. STC deployed a zone of its own in the second half. It worked to shut down KC’s long-range shooter Landon Edeal. He didn’t score in the second half after registering 10 points by halftime.
Both teams played slow and deliberate when they had the ball, probing for weaknesses in each other’s defense. Each team scored in single digits in all but one quarter apiece.
But STC showed its fast break abilities early in the third quarter. Senior Hayden Demuth got the Bluehawks going with a transition layup, followed by an and-one foul shot. The sequence cut KC’s lead to 23-21.
KC opened the final quarter with a 26-24 edge. STC took a brief 29-28 lead midway in the period when Braxton Wiles notched a close-range basket. Kudlacek preceded Wiles’ layup with a three-point basket. He also tallied a pair of long shots in the second quarter and closed with a team-high 11 points.
The Stars got back on top, 30-29, by sinking a pair of free throws. Then came Anderson’s game-winning bucket.
The Stars led most of the contest, thanks in a big way to KC’s 11-3 first-quarter scoring run. They went on to twice lead by seven points.
St. Cecilia put itself in a hole in the first quarter, scoring only five points. Long shots weren’t falling, and Kearney Catholic made it difficult to score down low.
“I thought coach (Bob) Langan and his kids did a great job of coming up with their zone. They just packed it in and begged us to shoot from the outside,” Ohnoutka said. “Our shots weren’t falling. But we still found ways to create some stuff for us on the defensive end.”
KC (6-10)...............11 8 7 4 — 30
STC (9-8)...............5 11 8 8 — 32
Owen Axmann 8, Carson Murphy 2, Brant Christner 9, Landon Edeal 10, Quinten Hogeland 1.
Jensen Anderson 3, Cooper Butler 4, Quinn Rosno 3, Hayden Demuth 7, Carson Kudlacek 11, Braxton Wiles 4.