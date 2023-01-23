boys basketball generic tribune.jpg
St. Cecilia held the lead for only 22 seconds down the stretch. But it was enough to edge Kearney Catholic 32-30 Monday in the first round of the Centennial Conference tournament.

Jensen Anderson provided the Bluehawks with a game-winning 3-point bucket, giving STC a 3-0 sweep against the Stars this season.

