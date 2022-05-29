The 2022 Hastings Open is June 25-26 at two golf courses in Hastings. The entry deadline is Sunday, June 19.
The Hastings Open — which is sponsored by Five Points Bank of Hastings and the Hastings Tribune — is a two-day, 36-hole stroke play golf tournament that is open to all golfers.
This year’s tournament will open play Saturday, June 25, at Southern Hills Golf Course. Play will resume Sunday, June 26, at Lochland Country Club. Starting times on both days is 8 a.m.
The entry fee for the two days of competition is $75.
There are men’s and women’s flights, and as long as there are at least eight golfers, there will be a men’s senior flight.
Participants in the Hastings Open are divided into flights based on each golfer’s handicap.
Participants should have an established USGA handicap with at least 5 posted scores. However, if you do not, you can participate and will be placed in the Championship flight.
Pairings will be published in the Hastings Tribune and on hastingstribune.com.
The tournament's registration form can be found online at https://www.hastingstribune.com/site/forms/hastingsopenentryform/.
For more information, call 402-462-2228.