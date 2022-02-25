Seeking its first-ever state tournament appearance, Parkview Christian came oh, so close Friday night at neutral site Hastings College.
Tied at 26-26, Parkview Christian had the ball and ran its offense. A long rebound came out to Anselmo-Merna's RayLee Downing and she was pushed from behind and landed awkwardly with 0.3 seconds on the clock.
Downing had to leave the game, but the Coyotes had a chance at a one-and-one to clinch their first state berth since 2006.
Freshman Makenna Miller came in off the bench cold and missed the first free throw. However, Parkview Christian was called for a lane violation and gave Miller another chance.
Miller made it count, knocking down her redo attempt for the eventual 27-26 victory.
She missed her "third” attempt, but time ran out as the Patriots tried to buy a timeout as the clock expired.
"It was so crazy that last series of events. We played solid defense because we struggled to score for a while and we got the rebound and it was a hard foul," said Anselmo-Merna head coach Trenton Kirchmann. "The crazy thing is the senior point guard who does well with free throws gets hurt and so we bring in a freshman and she gets a chance to knock it down."
The defenses for both teams were stout and the offenses struggled to find the lid. The teams combined to go 18-for-90 from the floor.
Anselmo-Merna held the 18-10 halftime lead but the Patriots went on a 7-0 run to inch their way back.
The Patriots tied the game at 26-26 with 2:05 remaining but couldn't find one last bucket.
"We made some mistakes late in the game. We fouled on the last shot they had and we didn't need to. We steeped in the lane on the free throw line and we shot ourselves in the foot," said Parkview Christian head coach Vince Henzel.
"I would have loved to be in overtime. In overtime you have the opportunity and like your chances. We were close but offensively we were not quite good enough and I have to give (A-M) a lot of credit. They played hard defensively just like we did and these games come down to a single possession, a free throw and they had one more than we did."