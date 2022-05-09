ELKHORN — The cliché boxing match sports analogy unfolded once again in Monday’s Class B, District 3 baseball final.
Elkhorn (17-13) won the first five rounds of the seven-inning bout at Frerichs Legion Field and that’s all the Antlers needed to claim a spot in the Class B state tournament.
Their 6-1 victory over the Hastings Tigers came via small jabs early and one shot to the body late.
“They scrapped for one run every inning,” said Hastings coach Blake Marquardt. “No haymakers, we couldn’t stop the bleeding and couldn’t gain any momentum on the other side of things.”
Hastings’ attempted punches were blocked by Antler starter Ben Ayala, who earned the victory with six scoreless innings on the mound.
Ayala danced around trouble like Floyd Mayweather Jr. to frustrate the Tigers (12-14) and propel his team to an eighth straight state tournament.
“Give Hastings credit,” said Elkhorn coach Kyle McCright. “I thought they did a really nice job early battling (Ayala) and getting some guys on base. But I was really proud of Ben and the way he threw. When he had to make a pitch he did.”
Particularly early, when Ayala wasn’t fully settled in, the Tigers placed pressure on the Creighton commit.
Hastings, which advanced to the district final with an upset of top seed Central City/Fullerton/Centura on Saturday, left runners on first and third in the first two frames. Then, the Tigers stranded the bases loaded in the third.
Conversely, the Antlers cashed in solo runs in those innings.
First with Blake Stanley’s two-out single; second with Connor Hunt’s sacrifice fly; and third with Stanley’s no-doubter solo home run to right field.
“We had four hits and they had four hits, but we found three runs,” McCright said. “Our mentality is to win every single inning, so for us to be in trouble a couple times and get out of it… then put up a run, you just keep building more confidence throughout the game and that’s how I think it played out.”
Elkhorn essentially slipped away from Hastings’ grasp in the fourth. Hunt’s two-run double grew the lead to 5-0 and sent Tiger starter Tyson LeBar to the dugout for Markus Miller, who prevented further damage.
LeBar struck out four in 3 1/3 innings, but couldn’t keep the Antlers off the board.
His offense couldn’t answer, either.
The Tigers didn’t erase the goose egg until the seventh, when Luke Brooks doubled in Evan Rust, who singled with two outs. That combo produced five of Hastings’ six hits on Monday.
“We had opportunities today, I think, in all but one inning,” Marquardt said. “It was a lot of opportunities that we couldn’t capitalize. We just couldn’t.”
The Tigers were the No. 1 seed at the state tournament last year, but they won’t be in the field for the first time in the last four seasons (there was no season in 2020).
“I would have loved to have seen what this group could have done if we played all year like we did at districts,” Marquardt said.
Elkhorn, which sent Hastings home at last year’s state tournament, began the season 0-5 and then 4-10 before heading to state with a 17-13 mark.
“I feel like people left us for dead,” McCright said. “We told our guys early when we were 0-5 and said: ‘This feeling is not good, not fun, but it’s going to make the success we have at the end of the year that much sweeter.' ”
HHS (12-14)………………000 000 1 — 1 6 1
ELK (17-13)……………..…111 210 X — 6 8 0
W — Ben Ayala. L — Tyson LeBar.
2B — E, Connor Hunt, Blake Knott, Jaxson Carle. H, Luke Brooks.
HR — E, Blake Stanley.