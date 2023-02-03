Girls district wrestling tournaments began across the state Friday. The top four placers per weight class at each district advance to the state meet in two weeks.
Here is a glance at how the first day of competition turned out, and where Tribland athletes and teams sit heading into the final day of state tournament qualification:
District 3
LINCOLN — The Adams Central girls sit in fourth place out of 35 teams after the first two rounds of the District 3 tournament being held at Lincoln Southeast.
The Patriots have 36 1/2 points, trailing Lakeview, Schuyler and first-place Crete (47 points).
Kayden Sipp, Piper Moll and Claire Hemberger reached the semifinals with wins on Friday.
Sipp, the second-ranked 130-pounder in the state, won her only match of the day via 18-3 tech fall over Lexi Southerd of Nebraska City. The match was over in the second period. She’ll face Centura’s Sarah Klein (40-8) in Saturday’s semifinals.
Moll will face defending state champion and Hastings College commit Reagen Gallaway in Saturday’s 140-pound semifinal. Moll (20-10) pinned Lincoln High’s Jazlen Alvarez in 1 minute, 10 seconds Friday in the quarters. Gallaway is unbeaten on the year at 38-0 and has yet to lose an NSAA sanctioned girls wrestling match.
Hemberger (22-9) reached the semis with a first-period pin over Schuyler’s Jazmin Acosta at 235 pounds. Hemberger’s semifinal will be against Omaha Westside’s Kiersten Geiger.
Fillmore Central’s Sarah Turner was the lone Panther to avoid defeat on Friday. Turner, who is the top seed in the 115-pound bracket, pinned Doniphan-Trumbull’s Taylor Baxter in 1:33 and Schuyler’s Nadia Pond in 4:40. She’ll meet Lincoln Northeast’s Geniah Story (11-6) in the semifinals.
On the other side of the 115-pound bracket are Harvard’s Maria Perez and Superior’s Cheyenne Stacy (23-10), who each reached the semifinals via a pair of pins.
Perez (21-11) wrestled for a total of 1:40 between her two matches. Stacy’s first match lasted 13 seconds, her second went into the second period.
Superior’s only other wrestler, Carlee Hinz (23-9) is in the 135-pound semifinals with wins over Adams Central’s Cadence Svoboda and Amherst’s Taylor Roach. Hinz will face top-seeded Zoey Barber of Omaha Westside on Saturday.
District 2
MADISON — Red Cloud/Blue Hill’s Patricia Arroyo won her only match of the day to reach the 120-pound semifinals. She pinned David City’s Cadence Smaus in 45 seconds to improved to 25-5 on the season.
Arroyo’s bid to get back to the state tournament continues Saturday with Papillion-LaVista’s Jamelah Taylor (36-8) in the semifinals.
The other three Warcats — Jerzie Ord (115), Paisley Ord (1125) and Arica Hartman (135) — are all in consolation brackets. They’ll need to reach the consolation final to qualify for state.
District 4
BRIDGEPORT — The Minden girls are tied with Chadron for fourth place in a 32-team field out west.
Myia Hofaker, Sonny Sowles, Aliena Osterbuhr and Savannah Koch each finished the day unbeaten.
Hofaker was 2-0 with wins over Hay Springs’ Ava Mckillip and Gering’s Olivia Aguilar. The Whippet had to gut out her second match — a 2-1 decision — to reach Saturday’s semifinals. Hofaker (26-6) will face Sidney’s Jadyn Cottam (31-4).
The second-seeded Sowles (23-6) advanced via first-period pin over Bayard’s Ashley Garza. Sowles draws Wahoo’s Grace Darling (26-9) on Saturday.
Top-seeded Osterbuhr is now 33-7 after a pair of matches that lasted a total of 2:15 and ended in pins. North Platte’s Suubi Alexander awaits in the semifinals.
Koch will face the one 235-pounder not to wrestle on Friday in Saturday’s semifinals. The Whippet will face West Holt’s Autumn Hoppe after securing a first-period pin over Ansley-Litchfield’s Morgan Hawkins.