LINCOLN — Nebraska head coach John Cook was concerned when then-athletic director Tom Osborne came to him with an idea to leave the NU coliseum behind for the Bob Devaney Sports Center as the home volleyball venue.
After all, Nebraska had been selling out the 4,000-seat coliseum since 2001 and it was an intimate environment perfect for Husker volleyball.
Twenty-one years and a revamp of the Devaney later, No. 4 Nebraska enters Friday’s match against Iowa poised for its 300th consecutive sellout.
Cook said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday that he consistently tells his players not to take the sellout streak for granted.
“It’s a thank you to our fans,” Cook said.
“We’ve had some great teams that are fun to watch. Volleyball is continuing to grow and, again, I always say the epicenter of volleyball is right here in Nebraska. That started in 2001, for you history buffs, with a dare to our fans and they stepped up and have been since 2001.”
When Osborne broached the subject with Cook originally, he said the move to Devaney would have to somehow keep that intimate setting and the sellout streak in place.
Cook said not only have fans continued to sell out the Devaney, but the streak has created a tough situation for fans of opposing teams.
“The problem is we got people who want tickets and can’t get them,” he said.
“So, I got people calling me. You know, they want tickets and we can’t get them. We’ve got people from other programs complaining because they can’t get them. So, it’s a good problem to have. But with all that, you know, comes expectations and we have a lot of expectations here.”
Nebraska’s sellout streak is an NCAA women’s record, as the Huskers have led the nation in attendance every season since moving to the Devaney in 2013.
Nebraska volleyball fans have been on a roll throughout the years, including setting a new school record for attendance of 8,632 against Stanford on Sept. 18, 2019.
Nebraska fans were a part of a new NCAA volleyball attendance record during the 2021 NCAA Championship, with 18,755 fans turning out to watch Wisconsin and the Huskers battle for the national title at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
In fact, eight of the top nine crowds in NCAA volleyball history were matches involving the Huskers.
Earlier this season, Nebraska and Creighton set what was a new NCAA regular-season attendance record at the CHI Health Center in Omaha with 15,797 on hand. That shattered the previous record of 14,022 set by Nebraska and Creighton in 2018.
Cook said the move to Devaney paved the way for generations of volleyball fans to watch Nebraska play.
“We could have lost a generation of fans by staying in the coliseum because people weren’t giving up their seats,” he said.
“And we have an older crowd. We didn’t have a student section. If a high school team wanted to come in, they couldn’t get in the coliseum. There was no tickets, so we could have lost a whole generation. By opening Devaney, we got 4,000 more season tickets and a whole new generation of fans and a lot of those are younger families and younger kids.”
The transition from the coliseum to Devaney came at a time when volleyball in Nebraska was set to skyrocket.
NU won the national championship in 2000, creating a ton of momentum going into the 2001 season. In 2006, the final four was hosted in Omaha.
“So now we’ve sold out 300 matches and I love it when I talk to these recruits because I can say, ‘You know what, what year were you born, 2005?,’” Cook said.
“’We were selling out four years before you were even born.’ It’s pretty incredible.”
After Friday’s match, Nebraska travels to Ohio State for a match on Sunday.
Nebraska enters this week’s contests at 21-2 overall and 13-1 in the Big Ten conference and is tied for the league lead with Ohio State and Wisconsin.
NU is hitting .253 as a team and is holding opponents to .123 hitting, which leads the nation. The Huskers rank sixth nationally at 2.81 blocks per set.
In Big Ten matches only, Nebraska ranks first in opponent hitting percentage (.121), first in opponent kills allowed (10.83 per set) and first in opponent service aces allowed (0.62).