LINCOLN — Ashland-Greenwood's Evan Shepard lived out every basketball-playing kid's dream Saturday.
Time winding down. State championship on the line. Corner 3-pointer.
Bang. Buzzer. Over.
Shepard hit nothing but net for the No. 2 Bluejays' first-ever state title.
The pass came from Cale Jacobsen, the team's leading scorer who broke the Class C-1 single game tournament scoring record with 43 in the semifinals.
"It looked good off the hand," Jacobsen said. "I think we can all say that. Right away I knew it was in and he knew it was in. It was a pretty cool moment."
The 36-33 victory at Pinnace Bank Arena ended the reign of Auburn, which won the last three C-1 boys titles, including last season over Adams Central.
The Bulldogs (25-3) tied the game after trailing by seven with three minutes left.
Ryan Binder missed a free throw awarded with his game-tying layup with 30 seconds on the clock and the rest is Bluejay history.
"A crushing defeat," said Auburn coach Jim Weeks. "Just absolutely distraught. I'm getting emotional about it, but what do you do? You move on and appreciate what you do and try to make some positive responses."
How would you like to be the guy who dethrones a three-time defending champion?
"The whole town is going to remember it," Shepard said.
Class B girls: Elkhorn North 49, Skutt 36
The rubber match between Elkhorn North and Skutt went to the Wolves.
This time it was for all the marbles.
Britt Prince, a sophomore guard who is being pursued by just about every Division I women's program in the country, scored the game-high 21 points with seven assists, six rebounds and two steals to lead Elkhorn North to its second straight title.
"What do you say about Britt Prince that hasn't been said already?" said Skutt coach Kip Colony, whose team lost in the subdistrict final on a Prince runner in the lane.
The defensive battle greatly differed from the two previous meetings.
"Both teams probably could have played better... It should have been a high-octane game," Colony said. I was expecting in the 60s today, but it just didn't happen."
Peyton McCabe scored 13 for Skutt (26-2), which beat Adams Central in the semifinals.
Top-seeded Elkhorn North finishes the year 26-1 with its only loss to the SkyHawks.
Class A boys: Millard North 67, Bellevue West 57
Millard North became the first Class A boys team to repeat as champions since Omaha Central won four in a row from 2010-13.
The Mustangs (25-3) took down the Thunderbirds in the teams' third meeting in a row in the state finals.
Bellevue West led 33-32 at halftime but couldn't overcome 28 points from David Harmon.
Jaden Jackson scored 17 for the Thunderbirds (25-4).
Class D-2 boys: Parkview Christian 64, St. Mary's 48
Parkview Christian (21-6) climbed the step ladder to finally reach first place in 2022. The Patriots finished third in 2020 and runner-up last season.
They received 19 points from Michael Ault and 17 from 6-foot-8 Jaquez Curry.
Aiden Hedstrom scored 18 for the Cardinals (26-3) in search of their first title since 2012.
Class D-1 girls: Humphrey/LHF 42, Shelton 34
The Bulldogs won this one.
Dad joke aside, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was the victor. Those Bulldogs were the state champions for the first time ever.
Shelton, making its first appearance at state, couldn't quite overcome being outscored 14-3 in the second frame.
Addison Schneider had 14 points and 12 rebounds for H/LHF (22-6).
Makenna Willis and Halie Clark both scored eight points for Shelton (27-2).