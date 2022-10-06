Hastings College proved once again Saturday that size advantage doesn't necessarily dictate which team emerges victorious at the end of the day.
Dwarfed by its more sizable opponents, the Broncos bucked the preconceived notion that bigger is necessarily better, striking for 21 unanswered points in the first quarter to defeat Briar Cliff 28-9 in home action at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Led by senior quarterback John Zamora and a stingy defensive effort that held the visitors to 24 yards rushing on 24 carries, the Broncos stood tall to record their fifth win in six games. That they were able to manhandle their larger opponents is something second-year Bronco head coach Matt Franzen said has become the rule rather than the exception thus far.
"They were big," Franzen said of Briar Cliff (0-5). "We noticed that during the coin toss and warmups how tall they were. Just about every week we lose in the looks department at the coin toss, but when the game starts, it doesn't seem to matter much."
For the second straight week, Hastings hit the ground running, posting three touchdowns before the dust had settled in the first quarter. And while the team was only able to add one more score the remainder of the way, its dominance on both sides of the ball kept Briar Cliff from mounting anything resembling a comeback.
After starting the game by throwing an interception, Zamora settled in to ignite the Bronco's firecracker offense. He finished the day competing 17-of-27 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. But for two missed field goals by usually reliable senior kicker Jason Bachle and the winning margin would have been a tad more substantial, Franzen said.
"Johnny played well again," Franzen said. "Similar to the week before, he was able to find his receivers down field and made some really big plays in the deep passing game, which is what we need. We have the kind of receivers who can get downfield and get vertical on most defenses.
"He had a couple of interceptions, but our defense stood tall after each of them and they didn't hurt us. He has been playing well, really consistent."
Senior running back Brett Simonsen posted career-best numbers to carry the Bronco ground game, amassing 33 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns. His effort was supported by a consistently hard-nosed push by the offensive line, which racked up 19 pancake blocks on the day.
"That's as many (pancake blocks) as I can remember seeing the offensive line get," Franzen said. "That obviously contributed to Brett's really big day."
All said, Franzen said he wouldn't have minded seeing his team put a few more points on the board. But on this night, the Broncos' collective effort proved more than sufficient to keep its opponent subdued.
"Obviously we're happy with the way we started," Franzen said. "It's great to be up by three touchdowns that early in the game. But after the fast start, our execution just hasn't been there the last two games. We were still moving the ball, but when it came time to score that touchdown that would have put the thing away, we did not show the ability to do that.
"Fortunately, our defense has been playing really well and not given up much in the last couple games. That's been really good for the entire team."
Interceptions by seniors Carlo Terrell and Koby Brandenburg, and freshman Marcus Dustin spoiled the day for sophomore Charger quarterback Luke Davies. The Briar Cliff signal caller completed just 12-of-38 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown, spending much of the afternoon running for his life from a host of Bronco defenders led by senior lineman Harrison Udeh with seven tackles, sophomore linebacker Caden Egr, six tackles, and senior cornerback Christopher Paitz, three tackles, three assists and one break-up.
"It was a really good day for our defensive secondary," Franzen said. "They had several pass breakups and did a tremendous job keeping in check an offense that had thrown the ball pretty well this season."
The Broncos figure to get all they can handle this weekend when they travel to Sioux City, Iowa, to take on top-ranked Morningside in the Mustangs' homecoming matchup at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Mustangs (4-0, 4-0) are fresh off a lopsided 47-12 win over Midland in which they ripped off 37 unanswered points after trailing 12-10 at half. And while Franzen doesn't want his team putting too much importance on the game, he said he expects the Mustangs to test everything the Broncos have excelled in to this point.
"We know going in that Morningside is going to make plays on offense," said Franzen, whose defense will be up against senior All-American quarterback Joe Dolincheck.
Dolincheck is averaging 354.8 yards passing per game, which ranks second in the NAIA.
"Our defense needs to be able to minimize those big plays, and we need to make our own big plays. If we can control the run against them, that will put us in a very good position," Franzen said.
"It's a similar game plan to every team we've played this season. We can't go in there and expect to win a 14-10 game against these guys. I don't think we'll do anything differently than what we've done. We need to be solid in our fundamentals."
Slowing down what figures to be a high-spirited Mustang defensive line will be key to buying Zamora the time he needs to make big plays happen, Franzen said.
"Morningside does a really job having a strong pass rush and not giving you time to find receivers downfield," Franzen said. "That's an area where we may include a running back or tight end in protections."
Despite Morningside's undefeated status and No. 1 ranking, Franzen said he thinks his Broncos are ready to compete. That Hastings has played six games so far this season and won five of them makes the plausibility of a closely contested ballgame considerably more likely now than when the season started, he said.
Over the last decade, Morningside has beaten the Broncos by an average of 54.4 points.
"Our mindset is good," Franzen said. "We addressed in practice that this is a really good team, but not to make any more of the game than what it is. If you talk about it like this is going to be the Super Bowl, it will already be too big in our minds. And those games are over before they start.
"We want to go in, relax and execute. It is just the next game on our schedule and we need to approach it that way. Our team is in a good place to take this one on. We're looking forward to getting up there and playing well."