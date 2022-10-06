Hastings College proved once again Saturday that size advantage doesn't necessarily dictate which team emerges victorious at the end of the day.

Dwarfed by its more sizable opponents, the Broncos bucked the preconceived notion that bigger is necessarily better, striking for 21 unanswered points in the first quarter to defeat Briar Cliff 28-9 in home action at Lloyd Wilson Field.

