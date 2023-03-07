DONIPHAN — The luck of the draw hasn’t been there for Doniphan-Trumbull yet.
Sometimes — oftentimes? — that’s what it takes in a state tournament field as loaded as the one the Cardinals are stepping into Thursday afternoon.
That much head coach Kelan Buhr knows via advice heeded from longtime hoops coach Dave Oman, who won Class A titles at Norfolk (1987) and Grand Island Senior High (1999, 2002) in a career exceeding 50 years on the sideline.
“He told me early on in my career that to win a state championship: 1, you’ve got to be pretty good; 2, you have to play well all week; and 3, sometimes you need some luck on your side,” Buhr said Tuesday.
The third-seeded Cardinals (24-2) have advanced to Lincoln for the third time in four seasons — all under Buhr, who has led his alma mater since 2015.
But D-T has yet to advance past the opening round after a pair of tough draws in its previous trips.
In 2020, the Cardinals were seeded seventh against then-defending state champion Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur.
The Wolverines, who have since dissolved their cooperative agreement, entered the first-round matchup riding a 49-game win streak.
“That was a little bit disheartening,” Buhr said in retrospect.
Spoiler, BRLD wasn’t denied win Nos. 50, 51 or 52 that season, beating Grand Island Central Catholic in the championship.
The Crusaders awaited Doniphan-Trumbull in the 2022 state tournament, fresh off their 2021 title.
“We kind of had accepted the fact that we had to beat GICC if we wanted to get where we want to get to,” Buhr said. “And of course we run into them in the first round of the state tournament.”
Now, the Cardinals will open with No. 6 Tri County (23-4) on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. inside the Devaney Center in what’s billed to be one of four highly-competitive quarterfinal matchups in a loaded Class C-2 bracket.
“Whoever ends up coming out on top is definitely going to have earned it,” Buhr said.
The coach hopes it’s his Cardinals, who were the LouPlatte Champions this season for the third time in five seasons and won 20 straight games to start the year.
“We’ve talked a lot in our program about making it down (to Lincoln) and taking the next step and trying to win games down there,” said Buhr, whose program hasn’t done so since 2014, before he took over.
“I think I’ll be a better coach down there this time than I was the first two. I also think that our program has just continued to climb the ladder and we’re going to put our kids in places to be successful.”
Doniphan-Trumbull rebounded from a loss in a subdistrict final at Amherst — the No. 2 seed at state — and beat rival St. Cecilia in a district final played inside a full-to-its-brim Lynn Farrell Arena a week ago to make the state tournament.
A rematch with the Broncos (24-1) could be on the horizon in Friday’s semifinals. But Buhr won’t dare look that far ahead.
“We have to understand we don’t know how many tomorrows we’re going to get,” he said.
“We’ve got to live in the moment right here, right now and give it everything we’ve got, which I’m sure the kids will.”
Buhr brings a team with just two senior role players and a pair of underclassmen starters to what he called the first “normal” tournament the Cardinals have been to during their current stretch.
“We had COVID in 2020 and last year everything (girls and boys) was packed into one week,” he said, because of Nebraska hosting the Big Ten wrestling tournament.
The only new change this season is the moving of first-round games to either Devaney or Pinnacle Bank Arena. The only games played at Lincoln Public School facilities are for third place.
“When we get to the big arena, hopefully playing in the Bison Dome (Central City) and Lynn Farrell Arena will play into our advantage and pay dividends for us,” Buhr said.
The Cardinals won each of the games they played in those environments, an experience perhaps some of the other teams at state can’t contend with.
It’s proven invaluable for the likes of freshmen Jack Poppe and Parker Volk, who have been pleasant additions to the lineup in Doniphan this season.
Poppe is the team’s leading scorer (13.7 points per game) and is tops in assists, steals and blocks.
Volk averages 9.3 points and 3.9 rebounds off the bench.
Sophomore Ty Bennett chips in another 9.4 points and 2.4 boards.
“Just seeing those kids come up through our youth program, we knew they were going to be good,” Buhr said, void of surprise.
“Jack has the instincts... Parker has continued to get more comfortable on both the inside and outside... We knew this time last year that Ty was going to be able to help us this year. He’s great at his role.”
Buhr admitted he’d seen the trio — and team as a whole — tense up through the final month of the season, which included the Cardinals’ only two losses. But the only way out is through.
Juniors Jaden Williams and Kaedan Detamore will be leaned heavily upon as they are the team’s only returning starters from a season ago. Williams averages 11.7 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds. Detamore contributes 8.3 points and 3.2 assists.
If the Cardinals are to win their first game at state since 2014, they’ll need to slow down Tri County’s Carter Siems, who averages 18.3 points per game. He’s helped the Trojans reach consecutive state tournaments and this season deal top-seeded Freeman its only loss.
“He’s a very quality, all-state-caliber player,” Buhr said.
“We understand that if it doesn’t work our for us, it’s not because the other team is not good.”
Class C-2 notes: Elkhorn Valley’s Brendyn Ollendick enters the tournament as the field’s top-scorer with a 21.7 points per game average. The Falcons are in Lincoln for the first time as a program, as is Gordon-Rushville. ... Amherst carries a 16-game win streak into its first-round matchup with Norfolk Catholic. ... Five of the eight teams were at state a season ago: Amherst, Cedar Catholic, Doniphan-Trumbull, Freeman, Norfolk Catholic.
Class C-2 bracket
Thursday at Devaney
Game 1 — No. 1 Freeman (26-1) vs. No. 8 Gordon-Rushville (17-4), 9 a.m.
Game 2 — No. 4 Cedar Catholic (22-4) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn Valley (23-2), 10:45 a.m.
Game 3 — No. 2 Amherst (24-1) vs. No. 7 Norfolk Catholic (18-7), 1:30 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull (24-2) vs. No. 6 Tri County (23-4), 3:15 p.m.
Friday at Devaney
Game 5 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1:30 p.m.
Game 6 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday at Lincoln Southeast
Third place — Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 9 a.m.
Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:15 p.m.