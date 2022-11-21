It’s a shot that almost every basketball player dreams about — a buzzer beater from long range for the win.
Such a fantasy became a reality for Hasting College freshman Mariyah Avila on Saturday.
The first-year Bronco guard from Scottsbluff banked in a 28-foot bomb right when the game-ending buzzer sounded, giving the Broncos a 55-52 conference victory over Mt. Marty.
“I just kind of shot it and luckily I banked it in,” Avila said. “I wasn’t hitting in the first half. But my teammates were supporting me, telling me to keep shooting. So I did and that led to that.”
The game winner was Avila’s only bucket of the fourth quarter. Until her game winner, she had made just two baskets in nine tries. She closed with nine points.
HC got its chance for victory late when the Broncos grabbed a loose ball at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos called a time out with 6.6 seconds left to set up a play that would break the 52-52 tie.
The play was designed to get the ball inside for a shot. But a double team forced the ball back out to Avila in 3-point land. She squared up and fired away.
“It was strong but it banked in,” Avila said as the Broncos celebrated their first conference victory and snapped a two-game losing skid.
The win improved HC’s Great Plains Athletic Conference conference record to 1-1 and 3-2 overall. The Lancers, who have lost five in a row, dropped to 0-3 in the GPAC and 2-6 on the season.
HC’s win came on the heels of back-to-back losses to Grand View and Doane.
“It was a big win for a lot of reasons. Hopefully this will get us on a roll,” said HC coach Jina Douglas. “You’ve got to get every home game that you can because the conference is so good. Not everything was perfect today. But to come away with a win is always good.”
Both teams struggled on offense. The halftime score stood at 23-18. Mt. Marty scored just six points in the first quarter. The Lancers finished the game shooting only 39 percent from the floor (19-for-49). The Broncos closed at just 29 percent (16-for-56).
HC led by eight points on four occasions, then forged an 11-point lead early in the fourth period. Mt. Marty rallied with 13 unanswered points to take a 46-44 edge halfway through the final quarter.
Mt. Marty tied it up at 52-all by tallying four points. Then came Avila’s game winning bucket.
Two Broncos shared the honors as the team’s leading scorers. They were senior Allie Bauer and freshman Olivia Kugler with 11 apiece.
The HC women are slated for two more home games this month. They host College of St. Mary on Tuesday, then Bellevue University on Nov. 28.
MM (0-6)....................6 12 15 19 — 52
HC (3-2)....................11 12 18 14 — 55
Mt. Marty (52)
Kaela Martinez 0-2 1-2 1, Alana Berglund 0-2 0-0 0, Kaity Hove 1-2 0-0 2, Abbie Jennings 2-4 2-2 6, Aubrey Twedt 2-6 0-0 4, Eve Maller 4-12 4-5 13, Kiora Berndt 1-3 0-0 3, Emma Jarovski 4-8 2-2 10, Macy Kempf 4-8 2-2 10, Hannah Muth 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 19-49 11-13 52.
Hastings College (55)
Alyssa Baker 1-4 2-2 5, Mariyah Avila 3-10 0-0 9, Olivia Kugler 4-9 1-3 11, Allie Bauer 3-8 2-2 11, Katherine Hamburger 2-9 0-0 5, Dawson Knode 1-1 0-0 2, Kiernan Paulk 1-7 5-6 7, Carly Leners 1-7 3-4 5, Kendall Sawinsky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-56 13-17 55.
Three-point goals—M 3-12 (Martinez 0-1, Berglund 0-1, Jennings 0-1, Twedt 0-2, Millar 1-2, Berndt 1-2, Jarovski 0-1, Muth 1-2). HC (10-33) Baker 1-3, Avila 3-8, Kugler 2-6, Bauer 3-6, Hamburger 1-5, Paulk 0-2, Leners 0-3). Rebounds – M 40 (Jennings 7). HC 33 (Paulk 5, Knode 5). Fouls – M 20. HC 16. Turnovers – M 19. HC 15. Assists – M 10 (Millar 4). HC 12 (Avila 3, Hamburger 3).