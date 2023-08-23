AXTELL — After a 4-5 season, the Axtell Wildcats want to find their way back to the postseason, where they ended their season last year.
Only this time they want to go past the first round after getting ousted by Dundy County-Stratton 42-8.
Head coach Mike Branstad knows how much his team has worked this offseason and he believes that work will lead to a better 2023 season.
“We would like to go 8-0. We would like to win at least one playoff game. Everyone has a great attitude and have been working hard in the weight room and been attending voluntary workouts and camps,” Branstad said.
The Wildcats have a solid core of kids coming back this fall. Elijah Bergstrom, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound junior, had 1,500 all purpose yards as a sophomore and will split duties at running back with Jake Halversen.
Halversen, 6-0, 170 pounds, also will play linebacker for the Wildcat defense. He had 1,000 all-purpose yards as a sophomore, while also leading the team in tackles.
Senior Carson Lindau will lead the Wildcats at quarterback.
He threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns as a junior.
The Wildcats have some new faces and also some players who will return from injury.
Caden Chapman, a senior, will play this season at tight end and safety. Luc Lopez, a junior, also joined the team this fall. Junior Brandt Modlin will also play tight end and defensive end, and Landon Eckhoff, a sophomore, will play guard and nose guard.
2023 schedule
Aug. — 25, vs. Alma; Sept. — 1, vs. Overton; 8, at Dundy County/Stratton; 15, at Silver Lake; 22, vs. Lawrence-Nelson; 29, at Blue Hill; Oct. — 6, vs. Deshler; 13, at Kenesaw
