AXTELL — Axtell’s cross country teams return four state qualifiers from 2022, including three boys who helped the Wildcats to a top 10 finish at last year’s state meet at Kearney Country Club.
Leading the pack of returners on the boys side are seniors Tyler Hansen and Keyton Cole, and junior Isaiah Springer.
Springer placed 40th in the Class D meet last October, running the five-kilometer course in 19:06.74. Cole was 61st.
Ayden Houchin is also a returning letterwinner for the boys team.
“They’re a small group with big goals,” said head coach Joe Philippi, who enters his 14th year of coaching and sixth at Axtell. “There are three runners who look to be state medalists and bring home some hardware from the state meet.”
Avery Stritt is the lone returning state qualifier from the girls team. She was 87th in 24:06.90 last season.
Stritt will be flanked by seniors Taeylor Samuelson and Grace Lorenz.
“This is a team with a lot of potential,” Philippi said. “Last year they narrowly missed the state meet (as a team). The addition of freshman Emma Hall and others could take them to the top.”
Sept. — 1, Cambridge invite; 5, Lexington invite; 11, Alma invite; 19, Franklin invite; 23, UNK Invite; 29, Fort Kearny meet at Overton; Oct. — 6, Wilcox-Hildreth; 12, Districts; 20, State