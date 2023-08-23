AXTELL — Axtell ranked as high as eighth last season in Class D-1 as the Wildcats posted a 23-9 record while falling one game short of the state tournament.
This season, though, will look a little different in the challenging Fort Kearny Conference, and with the loss of the team’s top attacker.
“We lost a large group of seniors from 2022,” said head coach Brad Nelson, who is entering his 32nd season. “We are looking to replace that group with younger players who don’t have a lot of experience.”
A trio of seniors are the only returning starters. Jenna Marsh (156) and Emma Callan (108) were second and third, respectively, in kills a season ago, while Ellie Johnson was the team’s backup setter, dishing 86 assists while picking up 264 digs.
“We need to develop our passing and defensive game,” said Nelson.
Aug. — 26, Axtell invite; 31, at Elm Creek; Sept. — 5, at S-E-M triangular; 7, at Ansley-Litchfield; 9, Hitchcock County invite; 12, at Wilcox-Hildreth triangular; 14, Hi-Line, Loomis; 19, Giltner, Harvard; 21, Wilcox-Hildreth triangular; 26, at Bertrand; 29, at Blue Hill; Oct. — 3, Arapahoe; 5, at Pleasanton triangular; 9-12, Fort Kearny Conference tournament; 17, Silver Lake invite