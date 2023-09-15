BLADEN— The “M.O.” of the Axtell football team is being the most physical. The Wildcats sure were the most physical Friday night at Silver Lake.

The constant ground-and-pound “physical” offense, coupled with a swarming defense that pitched a second half shutout, helped the Wildcats secure a 30-3 win over Silver Lake Friday night in Bladen.

