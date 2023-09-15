BLADEN— The “M.O.” of the Axtell football team is being the most physical. The Wildcats sure were the most physical Friday night at Silver Lake.
The constant ground-and-pound “physical” offense, coupled with a swarming defense that pitched a second half shutout, helped the Wildcats secure a 30-3 win over Silver Lake Friday night in Bladen.
“The kids came to play tonight. They were physical; when they get physical we do great things,” said Axtell coach Mike Branstad. “When we play hard and play physical, things will happen.”
Axtell set the tone from the opening possession. It took the Wildcats only four plays to go 51 yards. The one-two punch of Elijah Bergstrom and Jake Halvorsen set up to be a handful for the Silver Lake defense.
Bergstrom scored his first touchdown of the night with a 24-yard run to put the ‘Cats up 8-0.
The Mustangs (2-2) sustained a long, 18-play drive that resulted in a 26-yard field goal for their answer. But it wasn’t enough to counter Axtell’s attack.
The Wildcats (2-2) forced Silver Lake to punt the ball four times and turn the ball over on downs five times.
Axtell kept its physicality after the Silver Lake field goal. Bergstrom found the end zone for the second time in the second quarter with a four-yard run to give the ‘Cats a 16-3 halftime lead.
Both defenses would pitch a third quarter shutout. Silver Lake got itself a break after its first punt of the second half when Halvorsen fumbled the ball and the Mustangs fell on it.
But it was a quick next possession for Silver Lake as its drive would stall and the ball went back to Axtell on downs.
Halvorsen then shook off his previous miscue as he rallied off a 44-yard touchdown run. He had 11 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns on the night and went 3-for-6 passing for 61 yards.
Bergstrom had 18 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown.
“Jake (Halvorsen) and Elijah (Bergstrom) are two of the best backs in the area, and we have a great offensive line that has played well together,” said Branstad. “We are a junior heavy team and Elijah and Jake are very tough to bring down. They run hard and they run to the whistle.”
Axtell had just five negative plays in the game.
“It is great that we only had that many. It shows that our offensive line is moving the defensive line even on bad plays we are getting yardage and that is huge because we are a run heavy offense,” Branstad said. “We cannot get behind the chains to start a series but if we stay ahead or with the chains we are hard to stop.”
Axtell scored one more touchdown late in the fourth with Noah Branstad scoring on a 41-yard quarterback sweep.
Silver Lake’s Keaton Karr had 17 carries for 36 yards. Lane Conway had 13 carries for 26 yards.
Axtell will play at home against Lawrence-Nelson next week and Silver Lake will play at Kenesaw.
Axtell..............8 8 0 14 — 30
Silver Lake..........3 0 0 0 — 3