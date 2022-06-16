On any given weekend, Sarah Allen can be found in any nook of the country playing Spikeball.
The brand name for the sport of roundnet, Spikeball features a small trampoline — about the width of a Hula Hoop — and a yellow ball.
The objective involves hitting the ball onto the trampoline and not allowing a return by the opponent in order to score a point. Games are usually played to 21 points and in teams of two. Best-of-three wins.
It has been described as the love child of four-square and volleyball, and requires a whole lot of teamwork.
There’s serving, bumps, sets and, of course, spikes.
But it’s not that elementary.
“It’s the most technical sport I’ve ever played,” Allen said.
And she’s played many — basketball, softball, volleyball, track and field.
Spikeball requires skills acquired from Allen’s years in all of them.
“You have to have good hand-eye coordination; it’s a lot of fine motor movements,” Allen said. “You have to be quick and agile. You just have to be able to react really quickly to anything and be in control of your body.”
Youtube search Spikeball highlight reels and you’ll see what she means.
Players chasing down ricochets sometimes 20 feet or more away from the net, all-out diving saves — we’re talking SportsCenter Top 10-type plays.
But Spikeball isn’t quite that big. Yet.
It’s been on ESPN before. But players like Allen, who graduated from Adams Central in 2014, are helping it grow.
The game itself was created in the late 1980s but it didn’t gain traction until around 2008 when Spikeball branded it.
Over the last 15 years, the sport has consumed city parks and college campuses.
That’s how Allen got started.
She first played it while attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney shortly after receiving a set from her mother for her 21st birthday.
In the five years since, Allen has garnered national, even international, recognition.
As of April, she was named to Team Spikeball, which has a total of 12 team members. Allen is one of six on the United States team; the six others are international members.
“They kind of just broadcasted it to the top players around the world saying they were looking for people who are not only at that top tier, but also represent the brand well and are personable and active in the (Spikeball) community,” Allen said.
Allen fit the bill. Playing Spikeball broke her out of her introverted shell, she said.
And her traveling to tournaments no longer will break the bank of her teacher’s salary. Mostly, anyway.
Spikeball, Allen said, will cover the cost of events they send her to — a win for her and her supportive parents.
“I was also happy about that,” she said with a laugh.
Allen also received a stipend for tournaments not sponsored by the company.
“I wouldn’t be able to do as much stuff if it weren’t for that,” she said. “I’ve got to be stingy with everything else, but it’s alright. I’d rather spend my money this way.”
In the two-ish years she’s been playing competitively, Allen estimated she’s flown to about 20 tournaments and driven to another 10 or so.
“I’ve just started getting more and more into it,” she said.
She’s crossing states off her list along with that. In 2021, Allen played tournaments in 10 different states: Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, Florida, Texas, California, Utah, Colorado, just to name a few.
“A lot of time it’s a really quick trip, though, so I don’t have a ton of time to explore,” she said.
Nonetheless, the addition of Spikeball to Allen’s life undoubtedly has been for the better.
New friends and new experiences aplenty, and memories she won’t soon forget.
One of her first teammates, Olivia Jenki, is the top-ranked player in the world along with her twin sister, Ali.
Allen and her teammate, Karah Hui, are ranked third in the nation as Team Kickstart. Hui is from Glendora, California.
“We met at tournaments last year, figured we’d try playing together this year, and it’s gone really well,” Allen said. “It’s been fun.”
Allen, who teaches English and coaches in Chapin, South Carolina, admits Spikeball isn’t sustainable to pursue full time, but for now, she’s content with maintaining it in her schedule as best as it fits as long as she’s enjoying it.
“I think that’s a good criteria,” she said. “As long as it’s still fun, I’ve found a way to make it work with my schedule, my money and with my happiness. If I can keep that rolling, I will. It’s a fun community and I want to stay involved in it.”