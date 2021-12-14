MINDEN — Carson Blum wasn’t positive where he’d end up following a successful basketball career at Hastings College. But he had a feeling it’d be back in his hometown.
The Blum family farms near Hildreth; that was an easy transition for Carson.
The not-so-easy move was into the open coaching role at his alma mater, Minden, which needed some selling from the school’s administration.
“You don’t really think about coming back and coaching at your alma mater,” Blum said. “You definitely want to (come back), but you don’t think about it. When it actually happens it is a pretty cool feeling.”
Playing is one thing and coaching is entirely different.
Eventually, though, Minden athletic director Ed Rowse talked Blum into taking the role.
“He had to convince me to do it,” Blum said.
One of the bigger selling points — besides the obvious of leading the program he once played for — was the number of kids Blum knew within the program.
“I’d been coaching our eighth grade program with my dad over the last five or so years, so I’ve actually coached all these kids for at least a year, and that was one big aspect of it,” said Blum.
Another aspect? The Minden community. It backed him as a player, and nothing’s changed in nearly a decade since.
“The community is very welcoming,” Blum said. “They come out and pack the gym every home game and it’s still like (when we played in high school). They come out and support these kids. They love basketball.”
Blum’s playing days in Minden ended in 2012, when he graduated and moved on to Hastings College. The Broncos won a recruiting battle with Briar Cliff to secure the “hometown” kid.
“(Hastings) was a lot closer,” Blum said, “and I knew my parents could come to my games.”
The Minden fans weren’t upset about that, either. They were happy to watch more Blum basketball, especially after his prep career helped produce four consecutive state tournament berths, including a trip to the 2011 Class C-1 state championship.
Blum, the 2011 Tribland Player of the Year, hopes the program can yield more of that success while he leads it.
“I’ve only been at the helm for nine months or so and to see the progress from when I took the job to now is pretty cool to see,” Blum said. “I hired some good assistants and they have been awesome, as well.”
Most of Blum’s memories playing for the Whippets include his father, Dale, as an assistant coach, his older brothers, Gavin and Anthony, and a much older, intimate gymnasium.
“A lot of different memories that you think of (involve) even just playing in our old gym now that we have moved into a different one,” Blum said. “Just walking into that gym thinking how packed it used to be and how loud it used to be... feeling the good feels.
“Just growing up watching my brothers play, those are some really good memories. I remember watching my older brother hit about a 35-foot shot against Superior in our old middle school gym. I remember my other brother banking in a free throw against Ainsworth — they were ranked No. 1 at the time.”
At Hastings College, Blum became an all-conference player, earning second team all-GPAC honors as a senior for the Broncos. He played one year for Lance Creech and three under current coach Bill Gavers.
Said Gavers after a 2016 victory in which Blum, a senior, hit the shot at the buzzer to force overtime: “Carson is just a guy that believes. He doesn’t believe we’re ever going to get beat. He doesn’t care what the score is, he’s always keeping the faith. He just lifts everybody’s spirits, and you need people like that.”
Blum said he felt coaching was always on his path, following in the footsteps of oldest brother Anthony, who coached basketball at Broken Bow; his father; and mother, Jane, who coached volleyball and basketball.
“It’s in my blood,” he said.
Now through four games in his first year, Blum’s team is 3-1 following a 56-51 win over Southwest Conference rival Broken Bow Friday night.
The culture he plans to instill includes a focus on toughness — both mental and physical — and five players playing as one. Not to mention enjoying the ride.
“(It’s about) playing the game the right way for 32 minutes and playing as a team,” Blum said. “It’s a game of individuals, but if everybody comes together to meet the goals that you set every year it is so much easier to do. And it’s more fun to share life experiences and even basketball experiences with the guys that you grow up with and the guys you hang out with every day.”