LINCOLN — In enemy territory Friday night, No. 3 Wisconsin clinched its fourth consecutive Big Ten volleyball title.
The Badgers (24-3, 18-1) did so with a 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19 victory over fifth-ranked Nebraska inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
Devyn Robinson pounded a match-high 16 kills while hitting .323 for Wisconsin, which secured its 17th straight victory. Sarah Franklin added 12 kills and Anna Smrek joined double figures with 11 kills. Izzy Ashburn led the Badgers with 28 assists while fellow setter MJ Hammill had a double-double of 18 assists and 13 digs.
Kaitlyn Hord led the Huskers (24-4, 16-3) with 13 kills on 14 swings and just one error. Lindsay Krause chipped in 12 kills and Ally Batenhorst 10.
Batenhorst was the lineup replacement for Kenzie Knuckles, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice Wednesday. The injury, coach John Cook said, was non-contact in nature, but affects the team majorly — it especially did Friday in the Huskers’ last shot at remaining in the hunt for at least a share of the Big Ten title.
“If you saw (the injury) on video, you wouldn’t even think anything happened,” Cook said.
The absence was noticeable, especially defensively without Knuckles, the former libero-turned-attacker.
“We just were playing kind of frantic tonight,” Cook said. “It’s amazing how one player can impact your team. (Knuckles) was sorely missed tonight.
“Our ball handling and our floor defense was not very good tonight and again, part of that is not having (Kenzie). I’ve told you guys Kenzie Knuckles is the best middle back defensive player in the country. We just really suffered in there tonight.”
The Big Ten juggernauts were even in blocks, compiling 10 apiece. Bekka Allick led the Huskers with three. Smrek had two solo and an assist for the Badgers.
Led by Lexi Rodriguez’s 17, Nebraska (66) had four more digs than Wisconsin, which opened the match with a 4-0 run on a pair of kills each by Robinson and Danielle Hart.
The Huskers never recovered the first run as Wisconsin expanded its lead to seven on a block by Smrek and Caroline Crawford.
NU pieced together more than two points in a row only once — a 5-0 run that trimmed the Badger lead to four at 22-18. Batenhorst had two kills in the stretch.
“I thought she did a nice job and took some big swings,” Cook said of Batenhorst, who favored her blocking over Whitney Lauenstein and Krause in a rotation with them up front against Robinson.
“But at the end of the night she had seven errors and didn’t hit great, so our left sides have got to be better. Her and Madi (Kubik) have to be better. I know it’s a big block (by Wisconsin) but they have to just be creative and fine ways to get kills.”
Kubik hit .000 with seven kills and as many errors. She dug 13 attacks.
Nebraska swiped a rare set off of the Badgers after being swept in Madison in October. The Huskers have lost 23 of the last 27 sets against Wisconsin.
NU took the second game on Friday, being the first to 20 points following three straight Badger attacking errors after the teams were tied 15 different times.
An ace by Rodriguez — Nebraska’s only of the match — grew the lead to three. A block by Allick and Batenhorst made it four at 23-19. Allick sealed the set with a kill.
Wisconsin fended off the Huskers in the third after they closed to 22-21. The Badgers then broke away from an 8-8 tie in the fourth with a 6-0 run en route to the match victory.
“They’re a very good team and they got transfers,” Cook said of Wisconsin. “They’ve got four transfers playing so it’s easy to reload. They’re not going away; a lot of those guys are going to return, so we’re going to have to figure out a way to get better.”
Nebraska hosts No. 9 Minnesota Saturday night at 8 p.m. in the regular season finale.