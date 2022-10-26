MADISON, Wis. — The Nebraska volleyball team’s 11-match win streak came to an end after a 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 loss at No. 5 Wisconsin on Wednesday night in front of 7,229 at the UW Field House.

“I just thought Wisconsin put a lot of pressure on us, and we didn’t handle it very well,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “It all started at the service line. They served really well and we had a hard time passing. We never really got into a rhythm tonight.”

