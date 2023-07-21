DICKINSON, N.D. — The Hastings Sodbusters’ win streak came to an end on Friday, when they lost 8-0 to the Badlands Big Sticks. The Sodbusters, who had averaged 7.5 runs per game over the last six contests, were held to just five hits on the night.
The Big Sticks matched Hastings’ five hits in the game, but the Sodbusters walked 12 Badlands hitters to fill up the bases and set up timely hits. One of those big hits came from Keenan Proctor, who had a bases clearing triple in the seventh inning. Proctor finished the game with five RBIs.