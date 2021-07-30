Caleb Badura walked the first 36 holes of the 113th Nebraska Amateur Championship solo. Much like he did the U.S. Amateur Qualifier and the Hastings Open before that.
Just Badura, his Nebraska Cornhuskers golf bag, and his thoughts during a game that requires as much mental skill and toughness as it does physical.
But that wasn’t the case Thursday.
Badura rode in a cart during the scorching-hot third round at Lochland Country Club.
Accompanying him was his father, Craig.
“I pretty much just try to stay out of his way and clean his ball every couple of holes,” Craig said. “I try to help with distances and the pins because there are some elevated greens out here.
“I think sometimes it’s just good to have someone to talk to out here when you’re kind of uncertain on a yardage out here or something. So to just talk through that is a positive.”
Obviously, it was the right choice. Caleb shot a record-breaking 63 in the third round, book-ending his round with eagles on holes 1 and 18 and adding five birdies elsewhere to enter Friday’s final round tied atop the leaderboard at 9-under.
“Dad was on the bag for the first time in, I think, four years, so we’ll obviously keep that the same (for Friday),” Caleb said with a laugh. “It’s always good to have him on the bag and to calm me down.
“He likes to talk a lot and I kind of just like to stay quiet. But it’s nice to have someone to talk to, for sure.”
Part of a golf family, Caleb said he and his sister, Danica, have caddied for each other, as well.
“That’s fun to do, for sure,” he said.
Craig has been in attendance both times Caleb has turned in record performances.
“That was fun just to be on the bag today,” Craig said. “Started with an eagle when he chipped in on 1 and it just kind of snowballed from there. I’ve been with him before when he shot 64 at Riverside. He was just in the moment today. We just kept talking and trying to keep the mood loose.”
The father-son duo wasn’t the only one on the course Thursday.
Nate Vontz had his dad, Dennis, caddying for him. Dennis is the PGA professional at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln. The pair played together in a charity tournament back in June.
“He’s definitely seen me play a thousand times, so he knows my game well and he helped out a lot today,” Nate said. “We have good chemistry and it’s good to have him on the bag.”
John and Andy Sajevic are both competing in the Championship. The father and son were paired together for Thursday’s third round after both shot 134 through 36 holes.
Andy is the reigning champion and has won it four times total. John won the 1989 Nebraska Amateur Championship also played at Lochland.