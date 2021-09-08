Before they met in the nightcap, Adams Central and Doniphan-Trumbull/GICC played what turned out to be tuneups against Hershey.
Both the Patriots and the Crusaders scored 16 runs against Hershey, which only managed three runs in its two games.
That led to an almost pitchers' duel in game three. Adams Central's Taylin Schernikau and the Crusaders' Brielle Saddler were duking it out in the circle.
"(Schernikau) moved the ball around really well." said AC head coach Tim Marker. She used her changeup effectively to keep them off-balanced a little bit and we played really good defense behind her. She knows that her job is to put the ball in play and let her defense play behind her. They did a great job in battling back and getting some outs for us."
After Schernikau set the visitors down in order in the first, the Patriots had the chance to strike first. Macie Wolever had a single and Brianna Stroh hit a double to center that scored her from first to put the Patriots on the board.
"I'm pretty happy with where our lineup is. We have people that can hit all over, they can bunt, bring power. I think we bring a pretty tough lineup most of the time," said Marker.
Schernikau was dominant through the first three innings. And as powerful as the Crusaders have been, they knew that they had to wake up and give the Patriots a challenge.
After Hannah Greathouse led off with a walk and Avery O'Boyle laid down a sac bunt, Shaylin Kucera came up with an RBI single to cut the Patriots' lead to one.
Brielle Saddler, who gave up three runs on six hits, kept the Patriots off-balance, which led the Crusaders to tie up the game in the fifth.
"I am very proud of Brielle (Saddler) she pitched an outstanding game because that Adams Central offense is experienced," said D-T/GICC coach Brock Culler of his pitcher. "They've got a lot of power and a lot of speed. I thought that Brielle kept them in-check. That is an outstanding effort on her part. The defense behind her was great and I'm proud of how our kids played."
Codi Obermeier led off the fifth with a double, and a sac bunt by Sydnie Spaulding allowed her to advance to third. Kylie Gangwish hit a hard ground ball to Elli Marker, who chased Obermeier in a run down. But after five throws, Obermeier was safe at the plate after the Patriots dropped the ball, which tied the game at 2-2.
AC kept its poise and limited the damage to one run in the frame.
In the bottom of the sixth, AC had a chance to win the game when Schernikau reached base after a fielding error from the Crusader second baseman. Abby Stroh sacrificed Schernikau over to second to put the winning run in scoring position. Peyton Baker then hit a rocket to right field to score Abbey Fish, who ran for Schernikau, to walk-off the Crusaders 3-2.
"I thought our kids were pretty patient in game two," said Marker. "We got a little bit aggressive with some first pitch swings. I thought our bats came up with some pretty big hits when we needed it."
Marker was pleased with No. 8 hitter Baker as she came up with two clutch hits that scored two runs, including the winning run.
"Peyton (Baker) had a great night tonight. She had a big double early on in the game and the big RBI to win the game. She did a good job of staying on the ball and driving it."