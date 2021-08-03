GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The number of American Legion baseball teams in the state of Colorado may not have been as high as it used to be, but the state champion Gene Taylor Baseball Club out of Grand Junction, Colo., is no stranger to tough competition.
Colorado is one of two new states that will be sending its state representative to the Mid-South Regional Tournament at Duncan Field on Wednesday. Dave Jahnke, the Gene Taylor Baseball Club’s head coach, has taken his team to the regional tournament four times, but those trips have sent the program to the West Region. Jahnke has seen his fair share of talented programs at that regional, which has prepared him for an expectedly tough Mid-South tournament.
“We’ve been in the West Regional for as long as I’ve been the coach, and it’s been difficult going out there,” Jahnke said. “Two or three years ago, we faced the World Series Champion in the first round of the Regional tournament. A couple years ago it was the runner up and then before that a semifinalist. We always seem to match up with someone tough right out of the chute. And I don’t expect it to be any different in this regional.”
The Baseball Club, which is considered one of two historic powerhouses in the state, won its state championship by defeating the Rocky Mountain Lobos — the other powerhouse. Jahnke’s squad erupted for 19 runs in the title game, winning 19-1. The blowout fashion of the game was something Gene Taylor has not been accustomed to this year.
“We kind of caught fire in the championship game and won 19-1. That wasn’t the theme of the year for us; we never really blew anybody out until then. It was good to see,” Jahnke said. “I think our guys are playing really well going into the Regional.”
The Colorado state championship team has built its success this season on being solid in every facet of the game. Jahnke said his team isn’t great at any one thing, but it’s also not bad at any aspect of the game.
“I think we’re good on the mound; I don’t think we’re super deep, but the guys we do have are super solid. I would say we’re more offensive, but scoring (19) runs is a little strange for us,” he said. “We’re just kind of more balanced than anything.”
Jahnke has been coaching the program since 2007, when the Baseball Club re-emerged from a 14-year hiatus. Wednesday will mark the fifth time one of Jahnke’s teams has qualified for a regional tournament, but he’s still looking for that first victory.
“This is my fifth time I’ll be making an appearance in a regional and we have yet to win a game. That is something that — I don’t want to say it haunts me, but winning a game at the regional is important to me,” he said.
Gene Taylor Baseball Squad has put lots of miles on its travel log this season, and the grind has put his players to the test, as they’ve battled fatigue throughout the year. But that’s where the team’s depth comes into play.
“Rest has been important this week,” Jahnke said. “For us, rest is pretty important just because of how much we’ve traveled this year in general. It’s been every day or every other day that we’ve been traveling. That’s worn a couple of our main guys down. A couple guys didn’t even play in the state tournament because of fatigue. That’s where the balance of our team is a strength. We’re two-deep in every position.”
In previous years, the Baseball Club has had to travel to Denver the night before its flight to California, but Jahnke and the squad is happy to not have to worry about dealing with all of the details that come with a flight itinerary for a whole team of players. They’re happy to hop on a bus and make the trek to Hastings, just one state over.
“Being able to get out on a charter bus (Tuesday) morning and have it all taken care of is kind of a sigh of relief because we don’t have to worry about getting to Denver and making it to our plane on time,” Jahnke said. “Team-wise, just staying rested and being rested for the regional is the most important thing.”
Gene Taylor Baseball Club roster
Landon Scarbrough, 2B; Nick Campbell, LF; Jase Satterfield, RF; Lucas Brown, P; Luke Weaver, SS; Kade Bessert, P; Colton Romero, CF; Peyton Nessler, 3B; Marshall Quast, C; Kory Christensen 3B; Tyler Wytulka, P; Ryder Mancuso, CF; Shawn Meisner, LF: Cole Jones, P; Jesse Gadd, 1B; Ben Coleman, 3B; Kaden Manchester, 2B; Drew Woytek, 2B