Freshman Miriam Miller is better known as a Hastings College volleyball player. But now she’s making an impact as a member of the HC women’s basketball team.
Miller, a Lincoln Pius X graduate, was one of the first off the bench Saturday in the Broncos’ 81-53 conference win over Mount Marty at Lynn Farrell Arena. She closed with eight points and three steals.
Miller got into an HC basketball game last Wednesday at Doane where the Broncos edged the Tigers 76-72.
“She got in at Doane and played 17 minutes,” said HC coach Jina Douglas. “She ended the volleyball season November 3 and started (basketball) practice November 4. She doesn’t know all of our stuff yet. But she’s competitive and athletic. She’s been doing a good job.”
The two-sport Miller tallied six points in the second quarter Saturday, as the Broncos took a 42-21 halftime lead. HC led from start to finish and expanded its margin to 32 points twice in the fourth quarter.
The win improves the Bronco record to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Lancers fell to 0-7 and 0-3 in conference games.
Five Broncos scored in double figures, topped by Dawson Knode’s 13 points. The junior guard from Haxtun, Colorado, enjoyed a perfect shooting game. She closed 5-for-5 from the floor including 3-for-3 from three-point land. She did not attempt any free throws.
Senior Ali Smith and freshman Riley Clavel registered 12 points apiece. Teammates Allison Bauer and Taylor Beacom produced 11 points and 10 points, respectively.
Hastings controlled the game from the outset, owning an eight-point advantage going into the second quarter. The Broncos put the game nearly out of reach for the Lancers by orchestrating a 14-3 scoring run in the second quarter.
“We talked about trying to extend the lead before halftime. That run did it and got us a pretty good lead going into halftime,” Douglas said.
The Broncos looked ready to play from the get-go. And Clavel showed it by draining a trey 20 seconds into the game. Beacom scored seven first-quarter points to pace HC in the early going.
“Before the game we talked about being mentally ready and mentally checked in. For the most part, we were there,” Douglas said. “We didn’t have a lot of highs and lows. We were pretty steady throughout the game.”
Mount Marty limited the HC post players’ scoring. Starting center Katherine Hamburger scored three points. Natalie Dick had two points. Hamburger’s points came from a shot behind the three-point arc.
The Lancers set up their defense to pack the inside against the Bronco post players.
“When we did get a post-up they would double us. There were not a ton of easy opportunities for us,” Douglas said.
In the fourth quarter, the Broncos reeled off a 10-2 scoring flurry. Clavel sparked the run with back-to-back layups and a free throw.
HC grabbed its largest lead at 73-41 when Sydney Anderson nailed a three-pointer with five minutes left.
MM (0-7)............10 11 15 17 — 53
HC (6-1)..............18 24 18 21 — 81
Mount Marty (53)
Carlie Wetzel 4-9 1-1 11, Eve Miller 4-7 0-2 8, Kayla Jacobson 0-2 0-0 0, Camryn Krogman 2-5 0-0 4, Macy Kempf 3-3 1-5 7, Alana Bergland 0-0 2-2 2, Alexsis Kemp 0-2 0-0 0, Callie Otkin 1-5 0-2 3, Aubrey Twedt 1-3 1-4 3, Kiara Berndt 3-4 0-0 8, Emma Jarovski 0-2 0-0 0, Megan Hirsch 3-6 1-2 7. Totals: 21-48 6-18 53.
Hastings College (81)
Riley Clavel 3-11 5-6 12, Taylor Beacom 4-6 0-0 10, Allison Bauer 4-11 0-0 11, Katherine Hamburger 1-9 0-0 3, Dawson Knode 5-5 0-0 13, Ali Smith 4-6 2-4 12, Kelsey Basart 0-0 1-2 1, Sydney Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Miriam Miller 3-5 1-4 8, Kiernan Paulk 0-1 2-2 2, Natalia Dick 1-5 0-2 2. Totals: 26-62 11-20 81.
Three-point goals — MM, 5-20 (Wetzel 2-5, Jacobson 0-1, Krogman 0-2, Kemp 0-1, Otkin 1-5, Twedt 0-1, Berndt 2-3, Jarvoski 0-2. HC, 14-32 (Clavel 1-5, Beacom 2-3, Bauer 3-9, Hamburger 1-4, Knode 3-3, Smith 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Miller 1-2, Paulk 0-1, Dick 0-1. Rebounds — MM, 38 (Wetzel 6), HC, 34 (Dick 9). Personal fouls — MM, 17. HC 18. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — MM 20. HC 9. Assists — MM, 5 (Twedt 2). HC 12 (Beacom 4). Steals — MM, 5 (Twedt 2). HC 9 (Miller 3).