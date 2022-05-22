OMAHA — After struggling to find his technique in the shot put on Friday, Sutton's Nathan Baldwin was hoping to redeem himself, in his mind, with a strong showing in the discus on Saturday at the Class C state track and field meet.
The cooler temperatures and brisk breeze set Baldwin up for the success he was after.
Baldwin's bronze medal in the shot put kept him from defending his state championship in the event a year ago, but the Sutton junior would not be denied a second straight gold medal in the discus.
Baldwin cruised past the competition with an impressive performance, throwing for a mark of 179 feet, which was the third best throw of any competitor in any class of this year's state competitions. Needless to say, capturing back-to-back discus titles was the right way for Baldwin to redeem himself on Saturday.
"I'm happy with 179, but I was looking for 180. One more foot would have been nice, but I'll take it," Baldwin said with a smile. "I didn't have the best day (Friday), but that's alright. It was nice to come back and win discus after getting third in shot. I'm happy with that."
Each of Baldwin's first three throws were further than anyone else in the Class C field marked on Saturday, with all three being further than 171 feet.
"It feels good to be consistent around 170, which is a good mark — 170 is good, but I was kind of hoping for the 180," he said. "It was perfect weather. You could have asked for, like, 10 more degrees, but the wind was amazing. The slight headwind gives the discus so much lift, it's awesome."
Having won the event last year, Baldwin knew there was going to be additional pressure to perform well. But he did his best not to let that dwell in his mind. Throwing for 172 feet on the first throw of the day and then popping a 179 on the second will definitely help relieve some pressure for any discus thrower.
"I felt like there was a huge target on my back all year, but at least I was able to come out here and throw well. I'm happy with that," he said. "There are always nerves going into state; it's the biggest meet of the year. But it's best to just relax, otherwise you tense up and it doesn't go as far as you hope. Relaxing is the best way to throw far."
Dramatic finish
The pressure was certainly on Doniphan-Trumbull's Myles Sadd as he readied himself for his third attempt in the long jump on Saturday. The senior was competing in the final event of his prep track and field career, and he had scratched on his first two jumps.
"Going into the last jump, I admit I was a little nervous," Sadd said. "But I was more excited to see what I could do if I could actually get one on the board."
Fortunately for the Cardinal, he was able to mark on his last attempt, and the jump not only got him into the finals, but it propelled him into a bronze medal to cap his career. He finished with a distance of 21 feet, 5 1/4 inches.
"Coming in from districts, I had only jumped 20-5 at districts and it wasn't looking too well from there. But then I finally got that jump on the last attempt in prelims, and it was a total mood change for me. It was awesome," he said. "I was just hoping to place fourth, fifth or sixth, which would have been great. Getting third, it makes my day."
Sadd has committed to compete for Concordia's track and field team at the collegiate level. While he'll cherish and miss his time at D-T, he's ready to see what he can do as a Bulldog.
"It makes me kind of sad that my career is over, but it makes me excited to think about what I have coming up next at Concordia," Sadd said.
STC proud of the effort
St. Cecilia admittedly expected to come back from Omaha with more medals from the state meet, but both programs are proud of the gritty effort they displayed.
"Overall, I feel like we put our best effort out there that we could," said girls head coach Trevor Albers. "We came home with a few less medals than we expected but we still got some medals and did well."
The Hawkettes had aspirations of being near the top of the team standings, but St. Cecilia finished in eighth place with 21 points. Five of those points came from Shaye Butler, who placed fourth in the shot put. Her first throw in the finals proved to be her best, as it sailed 39 feet, 4 1/4 inches. She bettered her place on the podium from last year, when she finished fifth.
STC's remaining 16 points came from events on Friday — the 3,200 relay and the 3,200-meter run, in which Alayna Vargas placed second. Vargas competed in the 800 and the 1,600, but she was limping off the track after the 800 and then was helped off the track in the 1,600 to finish her day.
"She was pretty sore going out before the mile. She said she's got one more in her and gave it her all," Albers said.
As for the STC boys, Jenson Anderson took seventh place in the 100-meter dash, and the 400 relay team grabbed the final medal in the event, placing eighth.
"I'm pretty pleased with our boys team this year, the progress they've made and where they've come from and some of the things they've had to overcome," said boys head coach Clint Head. "That 4x800 team ran fantastic; we kind of got pinned on the first leg, but those kids ran really, really well.
"Then Jenson Anderson getting seventh in the 100 and our 4x100 team sneaking in and getting a medal — they were the last wild card team to get in and they end up getting a medal. That's pretty cool.
"Carson Kudlacek also PR'd and got himself a medal. We went home with quite a few medals that we were on the bubble with on whether we'd get one or not...I'm pretty happy with our performance overall."
Class C boys
Team scoring: Grand Island CC 68, Battle Creek 64, Hartington CC 44, Bishop Neumann 35.5, Stanton 34, Ainsworth 30.5, Norfolk Catholic 27, Superior 23, Lincoln Lutheran 21, Archbishop Bergan 20, Lourdes Central Catholic 20, Louisville 19, Elmwood-Murdock 18, South Loup 17, Wisner-Pilger 16, Sutton 16, Wilber-Clatonia 13, West Holt 12, Perkins County 12, v 11, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 11, Doniphan-Trumbull 10.5, David City 10, Sutherland 10, Ord 10, Summerland 8, Centura 8, Twin River 7, Freeman 6.5, Sandy Creek 6, Chase County 6, Aquinas Catholic 6, Homer 6, Howells-Dodge 5.5, Mitchell 5, Oakland-Craig 5, Centennial 4, Yutan 4, North Bend Central 3.5, North Central 3, Amherst 2, Bayard 1, Arcadia-Loup City 1, Crofton 1, Cornerstone Christian 1, Wood River 1.
100: 1, Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, 10.83. 2, Harrison Klein, Louisville, 11.05. 3, Caid McCart, West Holt, 11.14. 4, Trevor Thomson, Summerland, 11.18. 5, Mitchell Hupp, Stanton, 11.31. 6, Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 11.42. 7, Jenson Anderson, St. Cecilia, 11.43. 8, Gage Steinke, Grand Island Central Catholic, 12.16.
200: 1, Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, 21.89. 2, Caden Denker, David City, 22.28. 3, Caid McCart, West Holt, 22.62. 4, Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 22.66. 5, Brayton Johnson, Grand Island Central Catholic, 22.66. 6, Trevor Thomson, Summerland, 22.67. 7, Mitchell Hupp, Stanton, 22.76. 8, Logan Turek, Wood River, 22.98.
400: 1, Brayton Johnson, Grand Island Central Catholic, 50.46. 2, Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 50.58. 3, Cache Gracey, South Loup, 51.14. 4, Alex Kuehn, Cedar Catholic, 51.42. 5, Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, 51.98. 6, Ben Alberts, Grand Island Central Catholic, 52.22. 7, Caden Denker, David City, 52.70. 8, August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger, 53.86.
800: 1, Ben Alberts, Grand Island Central Catholic, 1:58.31. 2, Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:01.11. 3, Abraham Larson, Stanton, 2:02.57. 4, Eric Heard, Louisville, 2:02.79. 5, John DeRiso, Ord, 2:03.64. 6, Cache Gracey, South Loup, 2:03.95. 7, Luke Meis, Bishop Neumann, 2:04.02. 8, August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger, 2:04.07.
1600: 1, Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic, 4:19.61. 2, Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic, 4:36.13. 3, Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth, 4:37.48. 4, Abraham Larson, Stanton, 4:37.59. 5, Jackson Strain, Twin River, 4:38.69. 6, Grant Lander, Homer, 4:38.71. 7, Mason McGreer, Perkins County, 4:39.84. 8, Kolter Van Pelt, Stanton, 4:39.99.
400 relay: 1, Battle Creek (Caleb Brauer, Landon Olson, Baron Buckendahl, Rich Brauer), 43.99. 2, Grand Island Central Catholic, 44.21. 3, Louisville, 44.26. 4, Centura, 44.57. 5, Yutan, 44.76. 6, North Central, 44.88. 7, Superior, 45.31. 8, St. Cecilia, 45.32.
1600 relay: 1, Grand Island Central Catholic (Ben Alberts, Ishmael Nadir, Isaac Herbek, Brayton Johnson), 3:32.02. 2, Bishop Neumann, 3:32.08. 3, Cedar Catholic, 3:32.72. 4, Wilber-Clatonia, 3:33.18. 5, Freeman, 3:33.38. 6, Louisville, 3:33.81. 7, Battle Creek, 3:34.09. 8, Centura, 3:34.65.
110 hurdles: 1, Deagan Puppe, Laurel-CC, 14.66. 2, Kamdyn Swartz, Bishop Neumann, 14.75. 3, Dane Miller, Superior, 14.88. 4, Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek, 15.01. 5, Easton Fries, Chase County, 15.39. 6, Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge, 15.49. 7, Riley Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 15.5. 7, Daniel Puppe, Laurel-CC, 18.14.
300 hurdles: 1, Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, 39.83. 2, Kamdyn Swartz, Bishop Neumann, 39.98. 3, Dane Miller, Superior, 40.58. 4, Riley Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, 40.68. 5, Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek, 40.97. 6, John Prochaska, Aquinas Catholic, 41.67. 7, Easton Fries, Chase County, 41.91. 8, Caleb Allen, Ainsworth, 42.16.
Discus: 1, Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 179-0. 2, Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek, 167-1. 3, Seth Schnakenberg, Superior, 156-10. 4, Jacob Ottis, Battle Creek, 149-8. 5, Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, 148-4. 6, Jaxson Bernecker, Cedar Catholic, 148-1. 7, Sam Boettcher, Ord, 148-1. 8, Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic, 144-5.
Long jump: 1, Beau Lee, Lourdes Central Catholic, 22-2¾. 2, Landon Olson, Battle Creek, 21-7. 3, Myles Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbulll, 21-5¼. 4, Isaac Herbek, Grand Island Central Catholic, 20-11¾. 5, Casey Hanson, Perkins County, 20-4. 6, Caleb Thege, Aquinas Catholic, 20-3½. 7, Nolan Eloe, Amherst, 20-3. 8, Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River, 20-1.
Pole vault: 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland, 14-3. 2, Gage Steinke, Grand Island Central Catholic, 14-0. 3, Ashton Pulliam, Wilber-Clatonia, 14-0. 4, Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell, 13-6. 5, Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 13-6. 5, Jordan Settles, North Bend Central, 13-6. 7, Mayson Ostermeyer, Crofton, 13-0. 7, Kaden Reeves, Arcadia-Loup City, 13-0. 7, Kolby Houchin, Bayard, 13-0.
Class C girls
Team scoring: Chase County 70, Lincoln Lutheran 53, Superior 49, Bishop Neumann 36, Crofton 35, Hartington CC 35, Wisner-Pilger 27, Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Sutherland 20, Arcadia-Loup Cty 20, Summerland 17, Ainsworth 16, Norfolk Catholic 16, Grand Island CC 15, David City 13, Centura 12.5, Valentine 12, Bridgeport 11, Battle Creek 11, North Bend Central 9, Gordon-Rushville 9, Elkhorn Valley 8, Centennial 8, Shelby-Rising City 8, Sandy Creek 8, Clarkson/Leigh 8, Oakland-Craig 8, South Loup 8, Logan View 8, Archbishop Bergan 7, Aquinas Catholic 7, Ord 7, Southern Valley 6.5, Louisville 6, Stanton 6, Nebraska Christian 6, Tri County Northeast 5, Palmyra 5, Guardian Angels CC 5, Amherst 5, Cross County 4, Cornerstone Christiam 4, Perkins County 4, Sutton 3, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 3, Elmwood-Murdock 2, Fillmore Central 2, Conestoga 2, West Holt 1, Hershey 1.
100: 1, Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 12.41. 2, Ella Gardner, Superior, 12.57. 3, Neely Behrns, David City, 12.77. 4, Savannah Horne, Centennial, 12.78. 5, Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 12.80. 6, Kylie Kloster, Logan View, 12.86. 7, Kate Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran, 12.90. 8, Ava Hilger, Aquinas Catholic, 13.13.
200: 1, Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 25.91. 2, Ella Gardner, Superior, 26.09. 3, Story Rasby, Sutherland, 26.12. 4, Kylie Kloster, Logan View, 26.51. 5, Neely Behrns, David City, 26.64. 6, Savannah Horne, Centennial, 26.79. 7, Kate Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran, 26.96. 8, Sophia Reifenrath, Cedar Catholic, 27.46.
400: 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 58.18. 2, Story Rasby, Sutherland, 58.67. 3, Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic, 59.63. 4, Hadley Cheatum, Summerland, 1:00.14. 5, Jocelynn Skoda, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 1:00.44. 6, Josi Noble, Cross County, 1:00.83. 7, Tenley Hadwiger, Amherst, 1:01.94. 8, Tacey From, Valentine, 1:02.01.
800: 1, Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic, 2:18.27. 2, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 2:18.30. 3, Story Rasby, Sutherland, 2:22.74. 4, Mira Fosmer, Louisville, 2:23.74. 5, Hadley Cheatum, Summerland, 2:23.82. 6, Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 2:23.94. 7, Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Archbishop Bergan, 2:24.07. 8, Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville, 2:25.55.
1600: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 5:17.98. 2, Kenzie Mosel, Elkhorn Valley, 5:31.69. 3, Lucy Spady, Chase County, 5:32.39. 4, Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Archbishop Bergan, 5:33.31. 5, Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville, 5:33.59. 6, Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 5:34.46. 7, Tallianna Martin, South Loup, 5:34.54. 8, Brekyn Kok, Cornerstone Christian, 5:35.14.
400 relay: 1, Norfolk Catholic (Allison Brungardt, Kenzie Janssen, Saylor Fischer, Aubrey Barnes), 50.48. 2, Cedar Catholic, 50.64. 3, Lincoln Lutheran, 50.72. 4, Bishop Neumann, 51.16. 5, Chase County, 51.20. 6, David City, 51.37. 7, Ord, 51.43. 8, West Holt, 51.66.
1600 relay: 1, Cedar Catholic (Lauren Bernecker, Sophia Reifenrath, Faith Christensen, Laney Kathol), 4:06.37. 2, Chase County, 4:08.58. 3, Bishop Neumann, 4:14.61. 4, North Bend Central, 4:15.30. 5, Valentine, 4:15.32. 6, Amherst, 4:17.29. 7, Elmwood-Murdock, 4:17.74. 8, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 4:18.13.
100 hurdles: 1, Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 14.33. 2, Liberty Baker, Shelby-Rising City, 15.19. 3, Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 15.35. 4, Ellie Tramp, Crofton, 15.66. 5, Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh, 15.66. 6, Becca McGinley, Valentine, 15.80. 7, Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, 15.90. 8, Tabitha Seip, Nebraska Christian, 16.26.
300 hurdles: 1, Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 45.60. 2, Hadley Cheatum, Summerland, 45.79. 3, Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, 47.30. 4, Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 47.38. 5, Kailee Potts, Perkins County, 48.53. 6, Kate Griess, Sutton, 49.03. 7, Kinslee Bosak, Bishop Neumann, 51.04. 8, Ellie Tramp, Crofton, 51.68.
Shot: 1, Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 47-5¼. 2, Kaitlyn Nelson, Ainsworth, 39-6¾. 3, Arynn Spence, Stanton, 39-4¾. 4, Shaye Butler, St. Cecilia, 39-4¼. 5, Maddie Schneider, Grand Island Central Catholic, 38-¼. 6, Berniece McCorkindale, Laurel, 54, 37-5¾. 7, Shayla Meyer, Superior, 37-3¾. 8, Marin Reilly, Ord, 36-3½.
High jump: 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 5-8. 2, Sydney Davis, Centura, 5-6. 3, Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic, 5-4. 4, Ann Bose, Southern Valley, 5-4. 5, Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh, 5-2. 6, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 5-2. 7, Brianna Russell, Southern Valley, 5-2. 7, Paige Crawford, Centura, 5-2.
Triple jump: 1, Ella Gardner, Superior, 37-3¼. 2, Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 36-4½. 3, Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger, 36-1½. 4, Kyla Davis, Palmyra, 35-10. 5, Lexis Vancura, Ord, 35-3. 6, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek, 34-10. 7, Jenna Heinz, Sandy Creek, 34-9½. 8, Josi Noble, Cross County, 34-8¾.