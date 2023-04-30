Huxoll hurdles SNC.jpg
Sutton's Alivia Huxoll wins the 100 hurdles at the Southern Nebraska Conference meet Saturday in Hebron.

 Rachelle Sander/For the Tribune

HEBRON — Sutton's Nathan Baldwin broke a 27-year-old Southern Nebraska Conference meet record on Saturday. Baldwin set a new personal best and won the conference crown with a throw of 190-feet, 5-inches. He won the shot put at 54-4 1/4. 

The Superior girls were the areas top team, finishing fourth with 64 points. Sandy Creek's boys were fourth with 63 1/2. 

