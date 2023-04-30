HEBRON — Sutton's Nathan Baldwin broke a 27-year-old Southern Nebraska Conference meet record on Saturday. Baldwin set a new personal best and won the conference crown with a throw of 190-feet, 5-inches. He won the shot put at 54-4 1/4.
The Superior girls were the areas top team, finishing fourth with 64 points. Sandy Creek's boys were fourth with 63 1/2.
Tribland SNC champions
Boys
110 hurdles — 1, Ethan Shaw, Sandy Creek, 16.06
300 hurdles — 1, Owen Oglesby, Sandy Creek, 42.81
High jump — 1, Eli Myers, Fillmore Central, 6-0
Shot put — 1, Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 54-4 1/4
Discus — 1, Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 190-5
Girls
100 hurdles — 1, Alivia Huxoll, Sutton, 16.59
Pole vault — 1, Angie Schademann, Fillmore Central, 10-6
Long jump — 1, Ella Gardner, Superior, 19-2
Triple jump — 1, Ella Gardner, Superior, 36-9
Shot put — 1, Ariana Heusinkvelt, Superior, 35-4
Prep track and field
Twin Valley Conference meet
FRANKLIN — Kenesaw edged Shelton 82-75 for the Twin Valley Conference boys track and field title Saturday. Deshler's girls were second behind Shelton, scoring 103 points to the Bulldogs' 141.
Silver Lake's girls were third (93) and Kenesaw fourth (67). Deshler's boys were third (74) and Lawrence-Nelson fourth (64).
Tribland TVC champions
Boys
100 — 1, Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 11.02
200 — 1, Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 24.08
400 — 1, Devyn Zikmund, L-N, 54.85
800 — 1, Hayden Karr, Silver Lake, 2:11.03
1,600 — 1, Trace Bislow, Franklin, 5:14.91
3,200 — 1, Trace Bislow, Franklin, 11:11.47
110 hurdles — 1, Zechariah Sepeda, Red Cloud, 16.24
300 hurdles — 1, Zechariah Sepeda, Red Cloud, 48.89
1,600 relay — 1, Lawrence-Nelson (Tyson Kotinek, Nolan Ostdiek, Devyn Zikmund, Aidan Zikmund) 3:52.28
3,200 relay — 1, Franklin (Trace Bislow, Isaac Dejonge, Carter Trambly, Kyler Carraher) 9:25.56
Long jump — 1, Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 19-10 1/2
Tripe jump — 1, Xavier Marburger, Harvard, 39-8
Discus — 1, Carson Sieber, Deshler, 134-7 1/2
Shot put — 1, Adrian Gomez, Silver Lake, 47-7
Girls
100 — 1, Laia Gonzalo, Kenesaw, 13.02
200 — 1, Sophie Schmidt, Silver Lake, 28.62
1,600 — 1, Daphne Smith, Deshler, 6:40.93
3,200 — Alysaa Ferguson, Harvard, 13:56.24
100 hurdles — 1, Sydney Biltoft, L-N, 16.72
300 hurdles — 1, Georgi tenBensel, Silver Lake, 49.89
3,200 relay — 1, Kenesaw (Laia Gonzalo, Bentley Olson, Lily Burr, McKinnley Kroos) 11:13.19
High jump — 1, Allison Boettcher, Franklin, 4-8
Pole vault — 1, Jacilyne Peterson, Deshhler, 8-6
Long jump — 1, Sophie Schmidt, Silver Lake, 15-1
Triple jump — 1, Laia Gonzalo, Kenesaw, 30-6
Crossroads Conference meet
OSCEOLA — The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley girls finished fifth with 53 points and the boys were sixth (55). Giltner was ninth on both sides and Exeter-Milligan's girls and boys finished 11th and 12th, respectively.
Tribland CRC champions
Boys
Shot put — 1, Tanner Bolte, BDS, 49-4 1/2
Girls
800 — 1, Gracie Kreutz, Giltner, 2:37.66
Shot put — 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 39-4 1/2
Discus — 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 128-9
Prep baseball
Hastings 19, Raymond Central 7
VALPARAISO — For the second time in three games, Hastings High scored 19 runs in a victory. The Tigers did so Saturday at Raymond Central in a mercy-rule victory.
HHS (11-10) opened with a nine-run first inning and closed with a seven-run sixth to claim the win in its penultimate regular season game.
Naz Robinson, Landon Hinrichs, Elijah Johnson and Chance Vertin each recorded two hits. Evan Rust registered three in the 14-hit rout.
Johnson had a pair of doubles. Vertin launched a solo home run in the sixth. Hinrichs drove in a team0-high four runs.
Raymond Central (6-14) was plagued by seven errors and issued nine walks to the Tigers. Rylar Stoven and Wyatt Jelinek led the Mustangs with a pair of hits each.
Carlos Jimenez earned the win on the mound for HHS with four innings of work. He allowed just two hits, though he walked seven.
HHS (11-10)........901 117 x — 19 14 2
RC (6-14)...............002 014 x — 7 9 7
W — Carlos Jimenez. L — Wyatt Jelinek.
2B — H, Landon Hinrichs, Elijah Johnson, Evan Rust, Chance Vertin. RC, Rylar Stoven.
HR — H, Chance Vertin.
Prep girls tennis
St. Cecilia invite
Adams Central won 17 of its 19 matches on Saturday at the St. Cecilia invite. The Patriots went unbeaten at No. 2 singles and in both doubles pairings. At No. 1 singles, Emmer Huyser finished 3-2.
AC's No. 2 singles player, Marie Von der Staten lost just five sets all day.
The Patriots' top doubles team, Gracie Weichman and Ixchel Lom, won all five of their matches, notching a pair of shutouts.
Irelyn Samuelson and Charlee Mucklow (No. 2 doubles) were also 5-0.