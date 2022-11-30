The Harvard boys basketball program will have a new leader on the sidelines as Brandt Banzhaf steps in as a first-year head coach.
The Cardinals may have a new face on the bench, but they return a familiar roster with four starters and eight letter winners from last year’s 3-19 season.
“We have a senior-led team, which will benefit us as we journey through the ups and downs of the season,” Banzhaf said.
Returning to the starting lineup is 6-foot-1 senior Xavier Marburger, an All-Tribland Small School football team selection, who finished his junior year averaging 6.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. That’s tops among returners
Six-foot junior Cody Fishler had 6.4 points per game to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the 2021-2022 season.
Senior Blaine Tessman, a 6-foot forward, had 1.2 points per contest and grabbed 2.9 rebound a season ago.
And rounding out the returning staters is Luis Rascon, a 5-8 senior, who contributed 3.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season.
Also returning and looking to step into bigger roles this season are seniors Mario Chacon and Noah Roberts, junior Santiago Gabriel and sophomore Myles Ferguson.
“I’ll be demanding a lot from this group of upperclassmen as we begin a new era of Cardinal basketball. These young men have put time in both the weight room and on the court this summer and are eager to get after it this year,” Banzhaf said. “We will look to compete in every game utilizing our athleticism and speed. Our conference and sub-district are extremely solid and we hope to gain confidence and toughness playing against the best in the area as we move through the season.”