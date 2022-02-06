UTICA — Centennial's Jake Bargen lit up the scoreboard in Saturday's Southern Nebraska Conference final and his Broncos reigned victorious.
Bargen put together an unbelievable 37 points to lift the Broncos over Sandy Creek 61-53 for the conference crown.
"Jake is a tough kid. I watched him play this past summer. He is a really smooth player and a very smart basketball player," Sandy Creek head coach Cole Wiseman said of Bargen. "He wanted it a little bit more than everyone else on the floor (Saturday) and I can't blame him for wanting a conference championship."
Playing in the conference final for the first time since 2002, the Cougars trailed by as many as 14 points during the first half.
Sandy Creek (12-8) managed to go on a mini run to cut the lead to 29-21 before the halftime break and could have easily folded in the locker room, but the heart of the team kept themselves in the game despite one headache.
Sandy Creek started off a little slower than Centennial (15-6), which had 15 points to the Cougars's six in the first eight minutes.
"I was very proud in the way they fought. I was just disappointed in our execution early on," said Wiseman.
"We didn't execute our game plan very well early in the game. We told them that they needed to be more focused out there and Centennial was more focused. Centennial was ready to go. They were fast, made shots and credit to them for stepping up in a conference championship game."
Centennial went 22-for-38 from the floor as a team on the night. Bargen alone was 13-for-19 from the floor and 5-for-8 from downtown.
Sandy Creek went 18-for-36 from the floor and 5-for-18 from downtown. Josh and Ethan Shaw led the Cougars with 17 points apiece and Micah Biltoft scored 10 points.
"The last couple of games we had four guys in double figures, but like I said, the difference in this game (Saturday) was Centennial's fast start that forced us to play behind the rest of the game. We were trading buckets being down 14 points, cutting the lead to eight at half, but couldn't cut into it further," Wiseman said.
The early deficit proved insurmountable for the Cougars, who finish the season with three conference games. SC plays at Fillmore Central (Tuesday) and Heartland (Feb. 18) and hosts Milford (Feb. 11).
"This game is going to prepare us for the rest of our season, for subdistricts and, hopefully, sub-state," Wiseman said. "A good atmosphere like (Saturday) is good for us."
Centennial................15 14 13 19 — 61
Sandy Creek...............6 15 10 22 — 53
Centennial (61)
Jake Bargen 37, Maj Nisly 15, Jayde Gumaer 6, Lance Haberman 3
Sandy Creek (53)
Ethan Shaw 17, Josh Shaw 17, Micah Biltoft 10, Hayden Shuck 5, Drake Lally 4