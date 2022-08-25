DONIPHAN — Brynn Barnett was the obvious choice to succeed Gina Fitch at Doniphan-Trumbull.
Familiarity with the program, especially its younger players, will help as the Cardinals return just three starters. Nine returners won letters last season, however.
Kaleah Olson, Addie Fay and Emily Shimmin played the most varsity last season.
Shimmin is the team’s setter and is still just a junior. She dished out 638 assists last fall and scooped 257 digs.
Olson had the most kills among returners with 180 as a sophomore. She also registered 35 blocks. Fay tallied 129 kills in 2021 with 299 digs and 34 service aces.
“I believe this year this team will move mountains and prove why they chose to come play this sport,” Barnett said. “The Doniphan-Trumbull volleyball program will continue its legacy of hard work and appreciation for the sport.”
Madison Osler and Kayla Kennedy saw court time last season, combining for 35 blocks. Barnett said the two have transitioned into their new roles nicely.
“Osler worked in her transition to middle and will continue to work there throughout the season. Kennedy will provide support from the right side,” Barnett said.
“There will be some new faces on the court this season, ones that will stick with you. Our team will begin working together and will build a strong volleyball relationship so we can have a winning season.”
The Cardinals finished last season 16-13.
Aug. 30 at Centura Tri w/Arcadia/Loup City; Sept. 1 Host Tri w/Wood River and Blue Hill; Sept. 6 at Superior Tri w/Kenesaw; Sept. 8 at Sutton Tri w/GICC; Sept. 13 Host Tri w/Central City and Gibbon; Sept. 15 at Adams Central; Sept. 20 vs. St. Cecilia; Sept. 24 at Adams Central Invite; Sept. 27 vs. Ravenna; Oct. 4 at Heartland Tri w/Giltner; Oct. 6 St. Paul; Oct. 8 at Thayer Central tourney; Oct. 10-13 at Conference (Wood River); Oct. 18 at Valentine Tri w/Broken Bow; Oct. 20 at Ord