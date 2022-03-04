If you want to point the finger, direct it toward the Big Ten Conference and University of Nebraska for crunching the boys and girls high school state basketball tournaments into one week.
The Nebraska Schools Activities Association was just the bearer of bad news — as well as the organization forced to schedule, reschedule and schedule again, among other things.
That said, the NSAA does not and cannot blame UNL for the “opportunity” it has created by hosting its turn of the Big Ten wrestling championships in the conference’s 13-year scheduling cycle.
That event, running this weekend at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, filled the slot when the girls state basketball tournament normally takes place.
Jon Dolliver, the NSAA’s assistant director and supervisor of officials, said the NSAA was warned over a year in advance of PBA being unavailable for use during those dates.
With that, the NSAA also recognized there were not many viable options to host both state tournaments individually with the spring sports season essentially overlapping with the final winter events.
The solution: a one-week, dual-championship basketball mecca, which begins Monday morning.
“It’s going to be a long week for everyone,” Dolliver said.
That’s a total of 96 basketball teams — 48 boys and 48 girls — taking to various sites across the capital city across six days.
Dolliver said while it is different and will be challenging on many fronts, the NSAA did its best to “protect the integrity of the tournament and be equitable to all classes and all genders.”
He also defended the circumstances, adding that the state basketball tournaments haven’t been “normal” since the 2020 girls tournament was completed a week before the world shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The subsequent boys tournament that March was held with limited attendance as the early stages of the pandemic called for. Masks were not commonplace or required at that point.
The 2021 tournaments allowed more fans in the stands with masks required and adopted a five-day schedule beginning Tuesday without the availability of the Bob Devaney Sports Center (UNL protocol).
“One positive of last year is all classes got to play their semifinals at PBA,” Dolliver said.
Thus, Dolliver said, the 2022 six-day spread isn’t that out of the ordinary based on the previous couple of years.
“We are looking at it as a unique opportunity to do something different, trying to find the positives in it because we can only do with what we have and that’s kind of where we’re at,” he said.
One positive from the 2021 format and now this year’s is a day off for winning teams. There are no back-to-back games except for if a team in Classes C-1 through D-2 participates in a consolation game.
The format allows coaches extra time to scout opponents and game plan, Dolliver said.
Teams either play Monday-Wednesday-Friday (third-place game Thursday); or Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday (third-place game on Friday).
“Every school is going play at the same venue they would normally play at,” Dolliver said.
That includes Lincoln Public Schools venues Northeast, North Star, Southeast and Southwest high schools for the three lower class divisions.
LPS generally shapes its schools’ calendars around the state tournaments in order to host opening-round games.
Dolliver was thankful for LPS’ flexibility in allowing opening round games to be played Monday and Tuesday this year as opposed to later in the week during a “normal” year.
The NSAA began the scheduling process by first looking at Saturday and working backward.
Through its discussions, Dolliver said, the NSAA “felt like the best thing to do was have three boys and three girls (championships)” on both Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s finals will be: Class B, C-2, and D-1 boys, and Class A, C-1, and D-2 girls.
Class A, C-1 and D-2 boys, and B, C-2, and D-1 girls will go Saturday.
There were, of course, some last-minute hiccups when schools qualified both boys and girls teams and their seeding lined them up to play at the same time.
Dolliver said when this idea was contrived the NSAA staff told its board of directors schools would not have its teams play at the same time.
“We wanted to afford communities the opportunity to attend both games and get across town to those games,” Dolliver said.
The issue arose when both Shelton and Grand Island Central Catholic’s boys and girls made the field.
That’s why when the girls brackets were finally released on Wednesday Classes C-1 and D-1 didn’t yet have game times. Those classes had to wait for the boys seedings to be set in order to confirm there would be no crossover or close calls.
Dolliver said that those schools have boys and girls teams playing in different classes was reason for the shuffling.
“Other schools qualified both teams in the same class so it won’t affect them,” he said. “It’s been a bit tricky.”
But it’s not the first time the NSAA has held a six-class, one-week tournament.
The 1984 tournaments were held concurrently. That was the first year there were six classifications of Nebraska high school athletics.
“They liked that so much,” Dolliver said, “they did it one time.”
In Tribland that year, Shickley, Lawrence, and Hildreth each qualified both boys and girls teams.
Tribune sports writer at the time, Bill Grimes wrote that “Shickley residents will double their pleasure in Lincoln this weekend.”
The Lady Longhorns got more out of the weekend, winning their second consecutive championship — except this one was Class D-1, not D. The boys lost in the first round.
Tribune correspondent Marlene Faimon wrote of Lawrence: “The Lawrence girls basketball team, dubbed ‘the little farm girls’ by a Superior fan, has made a mark equal to this year’s Panther boys squad.”
That was in reference to the Lawrence boys, who won the 1983 Class D title.
The Lady Panthers that year won their first game at state over Callaway but lost in the second round to Ewing.
Hildreth’s boys won a first-round matchup with Thedford before losing to Lexington St. Ann. The Lady Greyhounds lost in the first round.