PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Allie Bauer put herself in elite company within the Hastings College women's basketball program Tuesday afternoon.
The senior from Elm Creek poured in a career-high 30 points in leading Hastings College to a 69-54 road win over Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott as part of the Broncos' pre-holiday trip.
Bauer became the first Hastings College women's basketball player to reach the 30-point mark in a game in three seasons. All-American Shandra Farmer, a former teammate of Bauer's, last posted 30 points for the Broncos in an 82-71 home win over Northwestern College back on Feb. 1, 2020.
"Obviously, Allie can shoot it, right?" said Hastings coach Jina Douglas. "I think a lot of people know that, but she hit her first couple shots and they looked really good coming off her hand."
Bauer finished the game 12-for-22 from the floor with five 3-pointers and only had two free throw attempts.
"I think it probably helped not playing a GPAC school because those teams know how well she shoots it and really cover her," Douglas said. "She had a little bit more space, especially in the first half, today and she just knocked down some shots for us which was really good to see on the road."
Douglas said at least two of Bauer's non-3-pointers were long range shots where her foot was on the line. But she did show some ability to drive and cut toward the rim instead of relying on her outside shot.
"Literally right on the line," Douglas said with a laugh. "She had a couple of long twos... most of it was catch-and-shoot and getting to the rim late in the game."
Bauer scored 16 points in the first half — 10 in the opening quarter. Her 3-pointer with 45 seconds left in the second quarter put Hastings ahead by one going into the intermission.
The Broncos (8-6) never trailed after that.
Embry-Riddle tied the game at 32 before Miriam Miller set off a 19-4 Bronco scoring run that extended into the fourth quarter.
"I just thought third quarter and second half in general we did a better job of taking care of the basketball," Douglas said. "We looked a little more comfortable out there and they were switching a ton of screens, so we took advantage of some slips towards the rim and skip passes — stuff we'd talked about at halftime."
Bauer scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, reaching 30 in the final two minutes before Douglas subbed her out.
"I really had no idea how many she had," the coach said. "You know how coaches are. You're up 15 but you never think a lead is safe. I left a lot of our starters in, people who I felt comfortable with in late-game situations. She was one of them."
Katharine Hamburger was the only other Bronco in double figures Tuesday with 10 points. Miller scored nine.
Susie Reynoso and Zakiirah King each scored 10 to lead the Eagles (7-6).
Playing snowbirds
The Broncos scheduled their trip the right way: business first, fun second.
Team members and staff were set to enjoy an NBA game Tuesday night in Phoenix, the Suns versus the Washington Wizards.
"(Olivia) Kugler is a huge Devin Booker fan," Douglas said. "They're excited about that."
The team is set to fly back to the frigid Nebraska air on Thursday. They won't play again until the new year with a road trip to Sioux Center (Dordt) and Orange City (Northwestern) in Iowa.
HC (8-6)..................18 9 20 22 — 69
ERAU (7-6).............13 13 10 18 — 54
Hastings College (69)
Alyssa Baker 1-5 0-1 3, Mariyah Avila 0-2 1-2 1, Allie Bauer 112-22 1-2 30, Katharine Hamburger 4-8 0-0 10, Kiernan Paulk 1-4 1-2 3, Sarah Treffer 1-3 3-4 5, Rachel Hinrichs 0-0 0-0 0, Carley Leners 2-3 0-0 4, Hattie Sheets 0-0 0-0 0, Miriam Miller 3-6 2-4 9, Dawson Knode 2-3 -0 4, Whitney Bauer 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Tapia 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Folkers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-56 9-16 69.
Embry-Riddle (54)
Susie Reynoso 3-6 3-3 10, Zakiirah King 2-6 5-6 10, Meghan Strickler 1-10 2--6 4, Ella Schott 2-5 0-0 4, Hannah Urbano 2-8 0-0 4, Aryanna Gonzales 3-11 2-2 9, Michaela Hidalgo 6-8 0-0 13, Imani Alegria 0-0 0-0 0, Liz Behan 0-1 0-0 0, Haley Burns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-55 12-17 54.
Three-point goals—HC 8-17 (Baker 0-1, A. Bauer 5-9, Hamburger 2-4, Paulk 0-1, Treffer 0-1, Miller 1-1); E-R 4-18 (Reynoso 1-3, King 1-3, Strickler 0-3, Schott 0-1, Ubrano 0-1, Gonzales 1-5, Hidalgo 1-2). Rebounds—HC 39 (Paulk 7); E-R 32 (Strickler 7). Turnovers—HC 14; E-R 15.